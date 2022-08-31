Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Size, 2022 Key Aspects of the Industry by Segments to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Pharmaceutical Gelatin market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Pharmaceutical Gelatin market. study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The pharmaceutical gelatin market size was US$ 0.59 billion in 2021. The global pharmaceutical gelatin market is expected to grow to US$ 1.56 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Pharmaceutical gelatin is a colorless, water-soluble, thermo-reversible, biocompatible, translucent, and sensitive element derived from animal skin. Hard capsules and soft gels are both produced using gelatin as an excipient. Additionally, it is employed as a blood plasma substitute, a tablet binder, and in other applications.

COVID-19 Analysis

The global pharmaceutical gelatin market recorded potential growth due to the rise in demand for novel medications to treat the disease. The demand for capsules and tablets to treat cold, fever, pneumonia, and other infectious diseases increased substantially. Pharmaceutical gelatin is also being used in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, which drove the growth of the pharmaceutical gelatin market. As per the Our World in Data, nearly 10.91 billion vaccine doses have been administered on 13th March 2022. Thus, the rise in the development of vaccine doses presented potential opportunities for the pharmaceutical gelatin market.

Factors Influencing the Market

Pharmaceutical gelatin has proven to be adaptable in uses for both pharmaceutical and medicinal purposes. In the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors, pharmaceutical gelatin is used to make capsules, tablets, vaccinations, wound dressings, hemostatic sponges, and blood volume substitutes. The wide applications of pharmaceutical gelatin are expected to primarily drive the growth of the global market. Further, the growing pharmaceutical sector, combined with the increasing prevalence of diseases, is expected to present attractive growth prospects for the pharmaceutical gelatin market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, the presence of substitute components is expected to limit the demand for pharmaceutical gelatin during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The pharmaceutical industry in Asia-Pacific is growing at a fast pace which will present attractive prospects for the pharmaceutical gelatin market during the analysis period. The rising demand for pharmaceutical-grade gelatin in developing countries will primarily drive the growth of the pharmaceutical gelatin market during the analysis period. The large population of the region will prompt the demand for novel drugs. Further, governments are pouring funds into the pharmaceutical sector to boost R&D, which will benefit the pharmaceutical gelatin market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Darling Ingredients Inc. (US)

Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Gelita AG (Germany)

Weishardt International (France)

Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Lapi Gelatine S.p.A

Italgelatine S.p.A

Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd. (China)

Gelco International (Brazil)

Aspire Pharmaceuticals (US)

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Gelnex Industria E Comercio Ltda (Brazil)

Henan Boom Gelatin Co. Ltd (China)

Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd (China)

Norland Products Inc. (US)

Geltech Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Geliko LLC (US)

Kenney & Ross Limited (Canada)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical gelatin market segmentation focuses on Source, Function, Application, Type, and Region.

By Source

Porcine

Bovine Skin

Animal Bones

Others

By Function

Stabilizer

Thickener

Gelling Agent

Others

By Application

Hard Capsules

Soft Capsules

Micro-encapsulation

Coating for Tablets

Absorbable Hemostat

Others

By Type

Type A

Type B

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

