Legal Cannabis Market Size and Challenges 2021 Supporting Growth, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2027

Global Legal Cannabis Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Legal Cannabis Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Market Overview-

Cannabis plants have psychoactive properties, each part of the cannabis plant (cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, and cannabis ruderalis) (seed, dried leaves and other parts) are useful and generally used for medicinal and recreational purpose.

Increasing demand for medical and recreational cannabis, government permission for production and use of cannabis in several countries and growing use of cannabis in pharmaceuticals is rising the demand in the market. For instance, as of October 2020, cannabis is legal for recreational use in Canada, Uruguay and 12 states in United States and legal for medical use in 36 countries. Furthermore, growing focus of private players towards packaging and advertisements of cannabis product are expected to boost the demand in near future. However, complex regulatory structure for use of cannabis and ban on cannabis in some countries may hamper the market in coming years.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for regional analysis of legal cannabis market. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to positive attitude of people toward cannabis and presence of some major market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the growing opportunities for the production of marijuana and hemp and rising number of users in some major reasons such as China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Canopy Growth Corp.

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

Aphria, Inc.

Cronos Group

Tilray

Sundial Growers, Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

The Scotts Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sources:

Marijuana

Hemp

By Derivatives:

CBD

THC

Others

By End-use:

Medical use

Recreational use

Industrial use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

