Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics Market to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2027.Global construction & heavy equipment telematics Market is valued approximately at USD 0.58 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion.

Market Overview-

Construction and heavy equipment telematics is a system that combines GPS technology, and monitoring sensors to track, log and report data through cellular networks. The global Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics market is being driven by increasing demand for telematics in off-highway equipment and government mandates on safety and security of off-highway equipment.

Furthermore, ELD mandate for construction and mining equipment and standards for autonomous mining equipment will provide new opportunities for the global Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics industry. For instance, The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has come out with a notification for construction equipment vehicles that addresses issues of safety requirements. For ensuring safety, while such machines are running at public roads with other vehicles, the Indian Government has introduce AIS (Automotive Industry Standard) 160 and introduce several safety requirements such as visual display requirements, machine mounted audible travel alarms, non-metallic fuel tanks, requirements for operator station and maintenance areas, and minimum access dimensions. As a result, increase in government mandates for safety and security of highway off roads will serve as a catalyst for the Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics industry in the future. However, complete network coverage and elimination of blind spots as well as cost sensitivity of fleet owners may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics market. The presence of key market players such as Verizon, Trimble, Geotab, and Sierra Wireless in the region makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing construction and urbanization in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Verizon

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Hexagon AB

Robert bosch GMBH

Webfleet Solutions

Sierra wireless

Orbcomm

Clamp Corporation

Actia Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Asset tracking

Fuel management

Fleet performance reporting

Navigation

Diagnostics

Equipment/ fleet maintenance

Fleet safety

Others

By Technology:

Cellular

Satellite

By Industry:

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

