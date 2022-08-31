Bunker Fuel Market Size, 2022 Analysis, Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Bunker Fuel market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Bunker Fuel market. study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global bunker fuel market size was US$ 108.1 billion in 2021. The global bunker fuel market is projected to grow to US$ 168.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the study period; 2022-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1098

Bunker fuel, also known as a marine fuel, is used in the marine and transportation industries. Bunker Fuel is the heaviest component of crude oil, having a viscosity of nearly 15mm/s.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 disease hampered the growth of the entire transportation sector, including the bunker fuel market. Imports and exports were temporarily prohibited as a result of the lockdown enacted in various countries. Moreover, the shortage of laborers further hampered the growth of the bunker fuel market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The steadily rising demand for bunker fuel for shipping goods will primarily drive the growth of the bunker fuel market during the analysis period. Moreover, the rapidly growing transportation sector will significantly raise the demand for high-performance and large vessels in order to drive people. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the bunker fuel market during the analysis period.

Further, the fact that bunker fuel is used for power generation is expected to propel the market forward. Maritime companies are concentrating more and more on using LNG as an alternative marine fuel. This is because LNG is regarded as one of the marine fuels that are least harmful to the environment. Additionally, the rising demand for low-sulfur bunker fuels is anticipated to support market expansion.

On the flip side, the high cost of bunker fuel may restrict the market expansion during the analysis period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1098

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the potential area for bunker fuel market expansion. It is owing to the growing international trade, rising number of shipping lanes, and growing intraregional trade. Further, increasing trade activities in the region are expected to unfurl various opportunities for the Asia Pacific bunker fuel market during the analysis period.

Due to the rising demand for oil and natural gas, North America is the potential region in the bunker fuel market that is expanding at the highest rate. Due to rising shale gas production, which is anticipated to continue in the near future, the demand for oil and natural gas in the North American region has surged significantly.

Competitors in the Market

BP p.l.c.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Lukoil

Sinopec Group

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Chevron Corporation

Petronas

Total SE

Neste

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global bunker fuel market segmentation focuses on Type, Commercial Distributor, Application, and Region.

By Type

High Sulfur Fuel Oil

Low Sulfur Fuel Oil

Marine Gasoil

Others

By Commercial Distributor

Oil Majors

Large Independent Distributor

Small Independent Distributor

By Application

Container

Bulk Carrier

Oil Tanker

General Cargo

Chemical Tanker

Fishing Vessels

Gas Tanker

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1098

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1098

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/