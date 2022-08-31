Ozone Generation Market Size, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Ozone Generation market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Ozone Generation market. study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global ozone generation market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global ozone generation market is projected to grow to US$ 2.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the study period; 2022-2030.

Many companies use the technique of ozone creation. In the medical field and for water treatment systems, it can be used to destroy microorganisms. It is also utilized to purify the air.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the ozone generator market on a long scale. Various smaller manufacturers recorded a sharp loss as they were pushed to shut their doors for a prolonged period. The consequences of social distance norms will be less pronounced but have a significant impact on international company operations. In 2020, sales of ozone generators have declined significantly, but after that, they will rise. However, because it is utilized in the product processing and water & wastewater treatment industries, the global municipal & industrial sectors continue to be dependent on this equipment. Moreover, the market is expected to recover by recording the same growth pace in the coming years due to the potential applications of ozone generation in air purification, water purification, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Ozone generators have potential applications in wastewater treatment, air purification, medical equipment, food & beverage, etc. It will be the primary factor driving the market growth during the study period. Moreover, the rising awareness about the chemical treatments, such as health and environmental risks, are expected to raise the growth prospects for the ozone generation market during the analysis period.



The growing awareness about waterborne diseases and increasing efforts on wastewater treatment will contribute to the market growth during the study period. The World Health Organization reports that around 3 out of 10 people globally lack access to clean drinking water. Many developing countries are pouring funds in order to properly distribute clean drinking water. Therefore, it will drive the growth of the ozone generation market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, high maintenance and installation costs may limit the growth of the ozone generation market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific ozone generation market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of ozone generators in water and air purification. Further, the integration of technology like sensors and monitoring devices for real-time information is expected to present attractive prospects for the market. The region holds tremendous opportunities for the ozone generation market due to the large population, increasing urbanization, and growing demand for clean drinking water.

North America will also be a lucrative region for the ozone generation market due to the growing use of ozone generators for ozone therapy, water disinfection, etc.

Competitors in the Market

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Electrolux

Ebara Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MKS Instruments

Teledyne Technologies

Toshiba Corporation

Xylem

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global ozone generation market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Technology

Ultraviolet

Cold Plasma

Corona Discharge

Electrolytic

By Application

Waste Water Treatment

Air Purification

Medical Equipment

Food & Beverage

Others

By End-Use

Industrial

Residential

Municipal

Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

