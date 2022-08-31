Arachidonic Acid Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030

Global Arachidonic Acid Market to reach USD 317.03 million by 2027. Global Arachidonic Acid Market is valued approximately at USD 213.65 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Arachidonic acid is the chemical messenger that is initially released by muscles during intense weight training, to control the core physiological response to exercise, regulate the intensity and helps in producing tissue responses to injury. It is largely found in the fatty parts of red meats. It is an essential fatty acid which must be supplied in the diet as it cannot be synthesized in the body.

The global Arachidonic Acid market is being driven by increasing health awareness among consumers to maintain strength & fitness. Another important driving factor for the growth of market is the rising outdoor sporting activities and participation in physical activities including sports, marathons, gym sessions, etc. For instance, according to Statista, the number of participants involved in running, jogging & trail running in United States increased from 57.83 million in 2018 to 61.01 million in 2019. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of sports injuries and rise in demand for the product in dietary supplements will provide new opportunities for the global Arachidonic Acid industry. However, high production costs due to lack of skilled workforce and may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical analysis of the global Arachidonic Acid Market is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World . North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of large key companies and the awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of supplements which has stimulated product demand in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the shifting consumer inclination towards sports nutrition & supplements and availability of affordable raw materials in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Cargill

Incorporated

CABIO Bioengineering (Wuhan) Co Ltd

Cayman Chemical

Guangdong Runke Bioengineering Co Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Merck KGaA

Wuhan Shu Ou Technology Co., Ltd.

Avanti Polar Lipids

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Solid

Solvent

By Application:

Infant Formula

Supplement

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

