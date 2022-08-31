Racing Motor Bike Seat Market Size, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Racing Motor Bike Seat market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Racing Motor Bike Seat market. study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global racing motorbike seat market size was US$ 5,156.9 million in 2021. The global racing motor bike seat market is projected to grow to US$ 7,991.9 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 disease has spread rapidly, affecting the economic growth of various nations. This deadly disease pushed governments to introduce nationwide lockdowns in their respective nations. As a result, the demand for automobiles fell dramatically. Since governments put limitations on travel activities, the demand for bikes reduced, and so the demand for bike seats. Various racing events were postponed recognizing the severity of the situation. Moreover, automotive manufacturers closed their doors in order to abide by the rules. LePera Enterprises, one of the world-renowned trendsetters of custom motorcycle seat developers, laid off staff. Thus, all of these factors depict the negative impact the racing motor bike seat market witnessed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global racing motorbike seat market is expected to be driven by various factors, such as rising demand for racing bikes, increasing consumer disposable income, and rising awareness about comfortable racing motorbike seats.

The growing trend of long riding and racing activities hold several opportunities for the racing motorbike seat market. In addition, the growing rate of racing bike events is expected to propel the racing motorbike seat market forward during the analysis period.

To capitalize on the growing popularity of bike racing, top bike manufacturers are placing more focus on releasing cutting-edge sports and racing bikes. For instance, the German multinational corporation BMW announced the introduction of two new sports bikes, the BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, in 2021. More innovations in the racing motorbike sector are expected to benefit the racing motorbike seat market.

Further, the rising emphasis on lightweight bikes and stringent emission norms will unfold a host of opportunities for the racing motorbike seat market during the analysis period. On the flip side, the high cost of the seats may limit the growth of the racing motorbike seat market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global racing motor bike seat market, owing to the swiftly growing bike racing events and biking fests like Daytona Bike Week, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, etc., in the region. Additionally, the growing trend of superbikes among millennials is projected to contribute to the market growth during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

LePera Enterprises

Raceseats

Saddlemen

ROLAND SANDS DESIGN, INC.

Corbin-Pacific Inc.

Mustang Seats

XPC Racing

Triple K Upholstery

Renazco Racing Dual Sport Seats

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global racing motorbike seat market segmentation focuses on Product, Seat Height, Bike, Sales Channel, and Region.

By Product Type

Vinyl

Leathers

Artificial Leather

By Seat Height

Low

Medium

High

By Bike Type

Lightweight Racing Bike

Middle Weight Racing Bike

Super Bike

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

