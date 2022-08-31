Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size, Challenges and Opportunities for Stakeholders with Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Refrigerated Display Cases market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Refrigerated Display Cases market. study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global refrigerated display cases market size was US$ 15261.9 million in 2021. The global refrigerated display cases market is projected to grow to US$ 35,900 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Refrigerated display cases are usually seen in retail spaces and food and beverage stores, including supermarkets, cafs, motels, and non-routine outlets. By presenting a visually appealing display of food and beverage products, RDCs help to draw customers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected various markets, including the refrigerated display cases market in terms of manufacturing. The shortage of raw materials led by the import-export bans was an obstacle for most businesses. However, the food & beverage sector recorded sharp growth, and retail stores were allowed to open in order to cater to the basic needs of the people. As a result, it positively affected the refrigerated display cases market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The food & beverage sector is undergoing significant transformation due to the growing contribution of online retail channels. In a bid to expand the business, various companies are entering online channels in order to efficiently cater to the needs of the users. As a result, it will drive the growth of the refrigerated display cases market during the analysis period.

The growing need for frozen food due to the changing lifestyle and high demand for healthy, fresh, and hygienic food is expected to contribute to the refrigerated display cases market growth.

An increase in spending on cold display cases represents the market’s main opportunity. To meet the rising demand, larger grocery stores want to upgrade their machinery. The market has also been encouraging the interest of international investors as they look to access millions of prospective consumers. Thus, it will escalate the market growth. On the flip side, limited adoption and lack of awareness about refrigerated display cases may restrict the adoption of refrigerated display cases.

Regional Analysis

The largest and most evenly dispersed market for refrigerated display cabinets is in Europe. As disposable incomes have expanded, so has the demand for home appliance products. The market for refrigerated display cases in European nations is also driven by the growing demand for packaged food goods.

The region with the fastest growth anticipated in the global refrigerated display cases market is Asia-Pacific. The market is driven by factors like increased smartphone and another internet-enabled device usage, growth in disposable income, and technical improvements. Further, the large population of the region is driving the need for refrigerated display cases in food and retail services. As a result, it will accelerate the refrigerated display cases market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Carrier Corporation

Danfoss

Frigoglass SAIC

Epta S.p.a. Refrigeration

Dover Corporation

Haier Group

Arneg

Illinois Tool Works

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Fagor Industrial

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global refrigerated display cases market segmentation focuses on Type, Design, and Region.

By Type

Plug-In

Semi Plug-In

Remote

By Design

Vertical

Horizontal

Hybrid

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

