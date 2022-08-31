Surge Protection Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Surge Protection Device System Market to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027

Global Surge Protection Device System Market is valued at approximately USD 2.5 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Market Overview-

A surge protection device is an appliance or device intended to protect electrical devices from voltage spikes in altering current circuits. SPD is designed to limit transient overvoltage of atmospheric origin and divert current waves earth, so as to limit amplitude of this overvoltage to a value that is not hazardous for the electrical installation and electric switchgear and controlgear. Growing demand for protection systems for electronic devices to fuel the Surge Protection Device System Market. Ongoing power quality issues are also propelling the market growth.

However, additional cost of installation may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Surge Protection Device System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the forecast period, especially in China and Japan, due to on-going initiatives towards clean energy on a large scale in order to meets its growing energy needs in an efficient way. India, China and Singapore are some potential growing markets in power utilities sector. Also,

Increasing investments for modernizing and urbanizing populations, majorly in developing economies such as China and India, is estimated to drive the Asia Pacific surge protection device market.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Siemens AG

Schneider electric

Emerson

Eaton

Littelfuse

Belkin International

Tripp Lite

Panamax

Hubbell Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hard-Wired

Plug-In

Line Cord

By Discharge Current:

Below 10 kA

10 kA-25 kA

above 25 kA

By End-User:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

