Takaful Insurance Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Takaful Insurance Market to reach USD billion by 2027 Global Takaful Insurance Market is valued approximately USD 24.85 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Takaful is a sort of Islamic insurance in which members pool their funds to protect each other against loss or injury. Takaful insurance is founded on sharia, or Islamic religious law, which outlines individuals’ responsibility to cooperate and protect one another. Takaful policies typically cover health, life, and other types of insurance.

Takaful insurance is mostly limited to Islamic countries due to the risk-sharing model philosophy. In Muslim-majority nations, takaful insurance is the most common type of insurance. As a result, it is regarded as a critical factor in promoting market growth. Furthermore, with takaful insurance, investment earnings are dispersed among the participants, and premiums collected from members are recovered if no claims are made. These are some of the key driving forces behind the takaful insurance market’s expansion. Lack of standardization in takaful insurance as a result of regional disparities, as well as a lack of consumer awareness of takaful insurance, are some of the problems limiting market growth. Furthermore, considering Muslims make up an important portion of the population of the world, the takaful insurance business has a large untapped market potential. Takaful companies in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia are actively involved in equities and the real estate market. Bahrain returns have been erratic due to the country’s political upheaval during the last two years. Bahrain has a 0.82 % average return, compared to 2.18 % in the UAE and 3.98 % in Malaysia. As a result, substantial opportunities are projected to emerge during the forecasting years. Another key market driver is that, in contrast to Western countries, the majority of the world’s Muslim population is young, with 60% of the total population under the age of 25. This big young Muslim population, fueled by rising levels of prosperity, has the potential to constitute a consumer base for a long time if it is grabbed early.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Takaful Insurance market. GCC dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The increase is linked to increased awareness of the benefits of takaful insurance, which has been fueled by recent political and tragic events. Furthermore, demographic factors such as rising population, a big foreign workforce, and rising life expectancy are projected to have a positive impact on demand for takaful insurance products in the GCC. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising digitization in various Asian countries and the adoption of advanced technology by takaful insurance service providers to increase sales and market value, which is propelling the market in this region forward.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed inRoute of Administrationation about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Family Takaful

General Takaful

By Distribution Channel:

Agents & Brokers

Banks

Direct Response

Others

By Application:

Personal

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

