Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2027

Global Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market to reach USD $billion by 2027

Global Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Market Overview-

The market is currently expanding due to an increase in the number of cancer cases and increased awareness of nuclear medicine. Radiopharmaceuticals are pharmaceutical formulations that contain radioactive isotopes for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. They are tiny basic objects that contain a radioactive chemical that is used to treat cancer, as well as cardiac and neurological diseases.

For oncology and cancer treatment, traditional chemotherapy methods are being replaced by more convenient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, which opens up new paths in the radiopharmaceuticals industry. It also serves as a convenient and safer alternative to X-Rays and other external radiation imaging equipment for patients. In applications such as lymphoma and bone metastases, radiopharmaceuticals, often known as nuclear medications, are used. Nuclear medicines such as F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123 are used in diagnostic operations, while I-131, Ir-192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 are employed in therapeutic procedures. Thyroid-related diseases, respiratory diseases, bone diseases, and neurological diseases are among the disorders for which research and studies are undertaken. For instance, in July 2019, French researchers presented data demonstrating the use of hafnium oxide nanoparticle NBTXR3 as a radio enhancer to boost radiation response for soft-tissue sarcoma. PET is a type of radioisotope imaging that employs radioisotopes to diagnose organs. PET is becoming more widely used as a diagnostic tool because it is more accurate than other diagnostic procedures. It is usually combined with X-ray and computed tomography to improve accuracy (CT). The radiopharmaceuticals market is being fueled by a growing demand for rapid and precise diagnosis, as well as a growing demand for better medical solutions. The radiopharmaceuticals market is being fueled by a growing demand for early and precise diagnosis, as well as a demand for better medical solutions. However, radiopharmaceuticals’ short half-life hinders their potential adoption, while hospital budget cuts and costly equipment expenses are projected to limit market growth.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market. Due to high investments in R&D and government support for the use of medical isotopes, North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2019. In the same year, Europe’s market also accounted for a significant portion of the global market. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to increase at a significant rate. The radiopharmaceuticals market in this region is growing due to an increasing elderly population and increased awareness of nuclear treatments and molecular imaging. This region is also concentrating on the development of radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of disorders. For instance, In August 2018, the National Nuclear Agency of Indonesia (BATAN) collaborated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to create innovative radiopharmaceuticals (99mTc-ethambutol) for tuberculosis diagnostics.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cardinal Health

GE Healthcare

Curium Pharma

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging SpA

Nordian

Advanced Accelerator Applications

IBA Molecular Imaging

Mallinckrodt PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed inRoute of Administrationation about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PET radiopharmaceuticals SPECT radiopharmaceuticals

By Modality:

SPECT

PET

Alpha-emitters

Beta-emitters

Brachytherapy

By Application:

Cardiology

Thyroid

Neurology

Oncology

Others

By Procedure:

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Endocrine

Skeletal

Gastrointestinal

Genito-urinary

Pulmonary

PET & PET-CT

Therapeutic

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

