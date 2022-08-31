Microneedling Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2027

Global Microneedling Market to reach USD $billion by 2027

Global Microneedling Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Market Overview-

Micro-needling is a low-risk, low-effective therapeutic method used in combination with chemical, laser, or IPL skin treatments. Collagen induction treatment is another name for micro-needling. It is a therapy that includes rolling a small device over the skin that is coated with hundreds of tiny needles. These small needles penetrate the skin, triggering a physiological response that lead to an increase in collagen and elastin synthesis.

Micro-needling devices are used to tighten, lift, and rejuvenate the skin of people of all ages. Micro-needling is a popular cosmetic technique that may be used for a variety of purposes. Fine lines, surgical acne or trauma scars, stretch marks, pigmentation, wrinkles, and a variety of other skin issues are treated using micro-needling devices. It is often carried out at plastic surgery facilities. Micro-needling devices assist in the activation of cellular regeneration in the body. The market is expected to grow due to rising aesthetic consciousness among consumers, an increase in the senior population, increased awareness about the effectiveness of microneedling procedures, and the availability of at-home microneedling equipment. According to Medical News Today, microneedling aids in the absorption of topical skincare products such as vitamins, retinoids, and other ingredients by the cells, resulting in more effective face rejuvenation. It’s also a good way to minimise wrinkles and obtain firmer skin since it stimulates collagen production. The market is expected to grow due to an increase in occurrences of skin diseases such as skin damage and pigmentation. Sun damage is a top ailment treated by laser/light/energy-based devices, according to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, with a 14 % year-over-year rise and a 22 % increase from 2017 to 2020.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Microneedling market. North America, with a market share of 41% in 2020, will begin to expand at a consistent CAGR from 2021 to 2028. In the North America regional market, the United States had the highest percentage. Product demand in North America is being driven by a rise in the number of cosmetic operations performed. The availability of sophisticated healthcare facilities and experienced experts, as well as high disposable income levels, are all contributing to the area market’s growth. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing geographical market throughout the forecast period. Antiaging therapy demand is increasing as the standard of living rises and consumer disposable income levels rise in developing economies, driving market development in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the availability of experienced specialists, innovative techniques, and less expensive treatments are drawing clients from all over the world, resulting in a high volume of aesthetic operations in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lumenis

Cutera

Cynosure

Endymed Medical

Candela Medical

Dermaconcepts

Eclipse Aesthetics

Dermaquip

Lutronic

Dermaroller GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed formation about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Laser

RF

By Product:

Derma-Stamp

Dermapen

Dermarollers

By Needle Material:

Silicon

Metal

Glass Hollow

By Application:

Skin Rejuvenation

Acne Scar

Traumatic & Surgical Scars

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

