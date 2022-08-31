Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2027

Global Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market to reach USD 213.5 billion by 2027

Global Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market is valued approximately USD 123 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Market Overview-

In the manufacturing business, industrial control and factory automation is a growing trend that provides smart production infrastructure. Cost efficiency, quality of production, standardization, dependability, and flexibility in the manufacturing process are all enhanced by industrial control and factory automation. It is made possible by the combination of mechanical components and devices, as well as information technology, is ideal for industrial control and factory automation.

In the forecasting years, new applications such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), electronic power distribution systems, and human machine interface (HMI) will drive up demand for industrial controls and automation. Over the last several decades, technological advancements in process monitoring, industrial automation, and control have significantly improved the productivity of all manufacturing industries around the world. The industrial controls and factory automation industry has benefited from a combination of smart mechanical technology and IT technologies. These systems are utilized in the manufacturing industry to provide a uniform and consistent production environment. Automation in industrial operations has several advantages over traditional human processes, including cost savings, decreased feedback, faster output, waste reduction, production monitoring, and management. Several mechanical devices have been combined with IT systems to improve automation outcomes. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software tools are boosting the market in expanding its service offerings. It is committed to providing clients with higher-quality, standardized, and trustworthy products on time and at a reasonable cost. Industrial equipment and devices use a variety of interfaces, technologies, and protocols to interact.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), due to the implementation of safety components and industrial automation, the prevalence of major workplace injuries and diseases has decreased considerably from 3.3 per 100 employees from 2018 to 2019. However, due to the lack of standardization in various communication interfaces and protocols, data may be misrepresented. The lack of technology standards makes system integration more difficult and prevents the use of the plug-and-play functionality for unrelated systems. This is expected to limit the market growth. For instance, most equipment manufacturers utilize their own interface protocols for interacting with their devices, which creates communication issues for devices created by other manufacturers.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Industrial Control & Factory Automation market. Since this construction sector, which is the key end user of industrial control and factory automation, is developing at a healthy rate, APAC has been a major contributor to the market’s growth. The use of industrial automation and factory automation components and systems, such as SCADA, DCS, industrial sensors, and industrial robots, is aided by the rising population in this region’s emerging countries, as well as environmental awareness. The adoption of industrial control and factory automation in the region is being aided by the growth in sustainable construction development and government attempts to regulate energy-efficient practises across the commercial sector. However, the regional market is likely to shrink due to the COVID 19 pandemic, which has interrupted both existing and future infrastructure development projects. However, with a steady recovery of the general economy, this loss is projected to be restored in the forecasting years.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

Endress+Hauser AG

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information. about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Industrial sensors

Industrial robots

Industrial 3D printers

Machine Vision Systems

Process analyzers

Field instruments

Human-machine interface

Industrial PC

Vibrating monitoring

By Solution:

SCADA

PAM

PLC

DCS

MES

Industrial safety

By Industry:

Process industry

Discrete industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

