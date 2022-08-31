Data Center Accelerator Market In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Data Center Accelerator Market to reach USD 89.2 billion by 2027 Global Data Center Accelerator Market is valued approximately USD 10 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

The growth in embedded systems in artificial intelligence (AI) data centres is resulting in the expansion of the data centre accelerator market. The rapid development of cloud-based services is also driving the market’s growth. Furthermore, rising demand for AI in HPC data centres, an increase in the number of companies offering machine learning around the world, as well as rising demand for application performance enhancement and increased consumer-driven data demand, are all contributing to the market’s growth.

Moreover, the increasing need for data centres and cloud resources from both corporate and consumer standpoint has resulted in the creation of large-scale public cloud data centres, driving the target market forward. Also, the use of virtual reality and augmented reality for digital consumer involvement would provide sufficient opportunities for the data centre accelerator products to be produced. The high cost of accelerators and a scarcity of AI hardware experts are performing as market restraints, limiting the growth of the data centre accelerator market throughout the forecast years. The unpredictability of AI algorithms, as well as the creation of AI models and processes in the cloud, will be major barriers to the data centre accelerator market’s growth. NVIDIA unveiled two new products for its EGX Edge AI platform in May 2020: the EGX A100 for larger commercial off-the-shelf servers and the EGX Jetson Xavier NX for micro-edge servers, both of which provide high-performance and secure AI computing. Hospitals, supermarkets, farms, and factories may use the NVIDIA EGX Edge AI platform to handle and secure huge quantities of data coming from trillions of edge sensors in real time. The technology enables remote deployment, management, and updating of server fleets in a secure manner.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Data Center Accelerator market. The data centre market in China is developing as global and domestic companies increasingly turn to cloud service providers (CSPs) and colocation solutions. Organizations seeking improved connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing operations have outstripped the current supply of data centres in the country. The Chinese government’s investments in technology growth have resulted in a rise in the use of cloud-based services like Big Data Analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT). International investors are attracted to various government changes, such as the development of free trade zones in Shanghai. The need for high-density, redundant data centres is causing a change in data centre construction and development in the United States. For instance, in June 2017, AMD (US) and Baidu (China) partnered to develop a comprehensive and open ecosystem to handle the rising need for data centre workloads and improve human-computer interaction.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intel Corporation

Google Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

IBM Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Marvell Technology

Qualcomm Technology

AVOXI

Alphabet Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Processor:

CPU

GPU

FPGA

ASIC

By Application:

Deep learning training

Public cloud interface

Enterprise interface

By Type:

Cloud data center

HPC data center

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

