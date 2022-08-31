AI Infrastructure Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

Global AI Infrastructure Market to reach USD 100.8 billion by 2027. Global AI Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 18.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Market Overview-

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure refers to the platforms that businesses may use to create intelligent applications that are predictive, and require little human interaction. New generation technologies such as IoT, Mobility, and Big Data are putting a pressure on IT infrastructure. For utilizing the power of AI platforms, intelligent infrastructure is more important than ever.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3206

Every stage of the machine learning workflow is covered by AI infrastructure. It enables data engineers, data scientists, DevOps teams, and software engineers to manage and access computer resources for AI algorithm training, deployment, and testing. The workload is mapped to the right configuration of virtual machines and servers using AI infrastructure.

Organizations may now focus on capacity planning, storage management, resource usage, anomaly detection, threat detection, and analysis due to AI infrastructure. The AI infrastructure market is growing due to increasing use of cloud machine learning platforms in businesses and rising demand for AI hardware in high-performance computing data centres.

The market for AI infrastructure is projected to grow as the use of AI applications in vertical sectors such as healthcare, automotive, BFSI, and tourism grows. The dearth of AI hardware specialists in the sector, on the other hand, is limiting the market’s growth. Increasing attention on building human-aware AI systems, on the other hand, represents an opportunity for the AI infrastructure industry in the forecasting years. For instance, The GeForce GTX Titan X has a memory bandwidth of 336.5 GB/s and is mostly utilized in desktop computers, whereas the Tesla V100 16 GB has a memory bandwidth of 900 GB/s and is primarily used in AI applications. According to Cisco Systems, Inc.’s most recent records, global IP traffic will exceed 1.2 ZB per year or 96 EB per month in 2021, and 3.3 ZB per year in 2022. This indicates that overall IP traffic is booming, and that more data will be generated in the near future. As a result, greater computational power devices are required. The growing volume of data produced in industries such as automotive and healthcare, improved computing power, lower hardware costs, a growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and expanding AI applications in industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance, and tourism are mostly driving the market growth.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide AI Infrastructure market. The global AI infrastructure market is dominated by North America, and this growth is projected to continue in the coming years. AI-based servers are predicted to be widely used in the United States and Canada. Also, with their significant focus on investing in R&D operations for the development of new technologies, these countries are technologically developed economies in North America. The United States is one of the country’s biggest developers of AI technology. Furthermore, the presence of major AI technology suppliers in the country, such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Intel, Facebook, MetaMind, and Amazon, is driving the AI infrastructure market’s growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM

Xilinx

Advanced Micro Devices

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Google

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3206

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Server Software

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

By Function:

Training

Inference

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By End-User:

Enterprises

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3206

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3206

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/