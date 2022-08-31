Private Hospital Market 2022 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Private Hospital Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Private Hospital Market research report provides insight into the market scenario based on market size, volume, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market during the forecast period of 2022–2030.

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide Private Hospital Market industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors.

Additionally, it predicts the growth of the Private Hospital Market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030).

Market insights

Hospitals are the major stakeholders in Indias healthcare ecosystem. About 70% of the rural population and 80% of the urban residents rely on private hospitals. High disposable income, rise in population, and changes in disease profiles are driving the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the Ayushman Bharat initiative has strengthened the healthcare system, from primary to tertiary care.

The private hospital sector was valued at INR 9,995.06 Bn in FY 2021. It is expected to reach INR 25,429.49 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~20.53% during the FY 2021 ? FY 2027 period

Segment insights:

It has three segments self-pay, government payer, and corporate insurer. Initially at the beginning of 2020, the self-pay segment dominated the market, followed by government payer. However, owing to the expansion of insurance coverage by both government and corporate insurers, the corporate insurer segment is anticipated to experience noticeable growth.

Increase in purchasing power, growing demand for quality healthcare, technological advancements, and development of private hospital networks have fueled the growth of corporate medical insurance. It ensures patients entitlement to accidental hospitalization, COVID-19 insurance, daily hospital benefits, critical illness cover, and maternity coverage.

Impact of COVID-19:

The second wave of COVID-19 affected theprivate hospital marketsector because patient footfall, both, domestic and international, declined. High infection rates and lockdowns compelled hospitals to pause non-emergency, and outdoor patient department (OPD) and indoor patient department (IPD) services. Medical tourism also declined due to travel restrictions.

Despite the initial dip in footfall, signs of recovery in patients and relaxed lockdown norms by the end of July 2021 marked an increase in hospital occupancy rate. Although the initial setback caused a nationwide crisis in Indias primary healthcare, key changes in the sector such as flexibility in operations, improved health insurance, and cost-effective medical tourism will strengthen the private hospital sector.

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

2021: Base Year

2030: Estimated Year

2022 to 2030: Forecast Year

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

