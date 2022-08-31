Smartphone Market 2022 | Industry Demand, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status and Revenue

Quadintel published a new report on the Smartphone Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Smartphone Market research report provides insight into the market scenario based on market size, volume, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market during the forecast period of 2022–2031.

A smartphone is a cellular phone that includes an integrated laptop as well as features not previously associated with telephones, such as an operating system, internet browsing, and the capacity to perform software applications. It also allow users to perform complex tasks such as editing documents, using social media, handling emails, and creating spreadsheets.

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide Smartphone Market industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors.

Additionally, it predicts the growth of the Smartphone Market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030).

Market insights:

The market is driven by increased purchasing power, rise in the adoption of internet and data services, and introduction of smartphones with updated features at affordable prices. The launch of 5G smartphones is expected to bring exponential growth to the market in the coming years.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~14.46% during the 2021 2026 period to reach a shipment volume of 304.75 million units in 2026. Android smartphones account for ~95.50% of the total volume of shipment, followed by iOS smartphones at ~2.86%. In 2020, Xiaomi led the business with a 27.25% shipment share, followed by Samsung (21.50%).

Impact of COVID-19:

In the wake of the pandemic, the government imposed lockdown measures that reduced outdoor activities, resulting in a decline in the sale of smartphones at offline stores. The demand for smartphones surged, primarily because of remote learning, as well as virtual social gathering. Several people lost their jobs, while some took pay cuts. As a result, they refrained from purchasing devices with upgraded features.

Government initiatives:

Several initiatives undertaken by the government have influenced thesmartphone market. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme provided all electronics manufacturing companies with registered manufacturing units with a 4% to 6% incentive on incremental sales. The Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme offered financial incentives to mobile phone manufacturers to develop world-class infrastructure and common facilities and amenities.

Key growth drivers of the market:

The pricing pattern followed by the manufacturing companies, along with exclusive online distribution led to the spurt in demand for smartphones

Consumers’ preference shifted from standard feature phones to smartphones because of increased internet penetration to the internet

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

The high usage of smartphones has led to a rise in the number of cybercrimes occurring in the country

The design and technology used by smartphone manufacturing companies have not met consumer expectations

Competition analysis:

Smartphone users are inclined toward using Android over iOS or other operating systems. The key players include Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., and OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd.

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

2021: Base Year

2030: Estimated Year

2022 to 2030: Forecast Year

