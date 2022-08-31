Retail Banking Market (2022 to 2030) Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The Retail Banking Market research report provides insight into the market scenario based on market size, volume, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market during the forecast period of 2022–2031.

In FY 2021 scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) recorded INR 154.44 Trn deposits, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.55% during the FY 2017 FY 2021 period. Credit off-take of SCBs reached INR 107.94 Trn in FY 2021 from INR 79.13 Trn in FY 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market/QI042

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide Retail Banking Market industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The Retail Banking Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records.

Additionally, it predicts the growth of the Retail Banking Market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

The COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown are affected the credit off-take of SCBs in FY 2021. However, consolidation of the big banks by the government and the introduction of various economic relief packages are likely to improve the business value of the major public sector banks in the country.

Various government initiatives such as increasing the number of banks public service units in rural areas, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana program, fand ree credit and debit cards with low transaction limits, drive the retail banking market sector.

Major players operating in the industry include Yes Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Bandhan Bank Limited, State Bank of India Limited, and HDFC Bank Limited.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market/QI042

Market segment insights

In FY 2021, in terms of deposits, public sector banks held the highest market share (~61.26%), followed by private sector banks. The contribution of public sector banks, in terms of deposits, declined by 1.12 percentage points in FY 2021, as compared to FY 2020. Private sector banks registered a rise in the number of ATMs, both off-site and on-site, while public sector banks experienced a decline. There were 57,679 off-site public sector bank ATMs in FY 2019, whereas in FY 2020, the number fell to 56,379. Among these, most ATMs are in semi-urban areas.

Key growth drivers of the market

To boost Indias economic growth, the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India took measures jointly to extend the banking network, especially among the low-income population and in rural areas.

The use of cloud-based operations has enhanced the agility of banks. The introduction of core banking solutions has led to a rise in transaction volumes since customers can operate their accounts remotely. Almost all public and private sector banks leverage data analytics and automation technology to strengthen their business operations and improve customer satisfaction.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

With the popularity of internet-based banking, fraudulent activities have surged. Incidents of credit card scams, spamming, spoofing, e-money laundering, ATM fraud, phishing, identity theft, and transactions through unauthorized cheques increased in FY 2019, as compared to FY 2018. This has led to customers dissatisfaction and loss of trust on web-based banking.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market/QI042

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

2021: Base Year

2030: Estimated Year

2022 to 2030: Forecast Year

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/