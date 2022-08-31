E-payment Solutions Market 2022 Research Report With Revenue, Gross Margin, and Future Prospects Till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the E-payment Solutions Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The E-payment Solutions Market research report provides insight into the market scenario based on market size, volume, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market during the forecast period of 2022–2031.

The digital infrastructure in the country has developed rapidly in the past few years and created a potent technological ecosystem for the digital payments market. Thee-payment solutions marketwitnessed growth during the pandemic because of the increased penetration of the internet in the country. In the past few years, the payment acceptance infrastructure has improved, propelling market expansion. The introduction of digital payment portals by banks such as Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd has aided the development of e-payment solutions. Integration of payment services by telecommunication firms such as Airtel, Google, and MobiKwik for online transactions also helped in the process.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-e-payment-solutions-market/QI042

Market insights:

In FY 2021, the market witnessed 43.71 billion transactions. It is expected to reach 649.70 billion by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~59.57% during the FY 2022 FY 2027 period.

The value of e-payment transactions is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~24.64% during the forecast period. Technological advancements such as internet banking and contactless payments, along with improved internet connectivity, propel e-payment methods. Integration of payment services with popular non-banking mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, and Ola Money have made these payment options popular among millennials.

Segment insights:

The market can be segmented on the basis of types of payment methods Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Retail Electronic Clearing, and Cards. RTGS acquired the highest market share in terms of value throughout FY 2021. In terms of volume, retail electronic clearing held the highest market share, followed by card payments and RTGS. The total volume of retail electronic clearing expanded at a CAGR of ~49.29% during the FY 2019 FY 2021 period. Retail electronic clearing comprises different modes of transactions such as National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), and National Automated Clearing House (NACH). Cards include payment via debit and credit cards.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The value of e-payment transactions decreased in 2020 due to reduced business activities and lowered the annual income of people, while the volume increased significantly. In the wake of the pandemic, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) encouraged customers and providers of emergency services to adopt digital payment systems to ensure safety of contactless transactions. It launched e-RUPI, a one-time contactless, cashless voucher-based mode of payment, which helps users redeem a coupon without a card, digital payments app, or access to internet banking. Digital transactions using UPI increased by 1.8 times of what it was before COVID-19 and is exhibiting steady growth even during Q2 FY 2022. However, the market witnessed slow growth in terms of value because several major sectors such as cross-border payments, travel, and hospitality/tourism, which operate through e-payments, were affected.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-e-payment-solutions-market/QI042

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

2021: Base Year

2030: Estimated Year

2022 to 2030: Forecast Year

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-e-payment-solutions-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/