Ya Ge Chinese restaurant at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei awarded one Michelin-star status by the Michelin Guide Taipei, Taichung, Tainan & Kaohsiung 2022

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s Ya Ge restaurant has been awarded one Michelin-star status. The gourmet Chinese restaurant has been included in the Michelin Guide Taipei, Taichung, Tainan & Kaohsiung 2022 for the fifth consecutive year for its exceptional culinary and service excellence.

Within its sophisticated, contemporary interiors created by internationally renowned designer Tony Chi, Ya Ge offers a wide selection of timeless, authentic Cantonese classics. Under the direction of Chef de Cuisine Cheung Kwok Pong, Ya Ge’s experienced kitchen team add enticing touches of modernity to seasonal menus that feature dishes made with locally grown produce.

In addition to the main dining room, the restaurant has five intimate private dining rooms, the largest of which can accommodate up to 20 guests, ideal for business entertaining and family or social dining. A carefully selected collection of fine wines and premium Chinese teas are on offer to guests.

“To be recognised by the prestigious Michelin Guide Taipei for the fifth year is a tremendous motivator and a respected affirmation for the entire team at Ya Ge. I would like to thank the culinary and service teams for their hard work and dedication to making every dining experience at Ya Ge truly exceptional and memorable for our guests. It is inspiring to have their achievements recognised by this important gastronomic guide,” said Karan Berry, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.

About Chef de Cuisine Cheung Kwok Pong and His Culinary Style

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Chef Cheung began his career as an apprentice at the age of 17. Since then, he has acquired the crucial culinary skills he possesses by working at various prestigious Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong, such as Lei Garden and Yan Toh Heen at The InterContinental Hong Kong. Prior to joining Mandarin Oriental, Taipei this April, Chef Cheung worked as the Sous Chef at Spring Moon of The Peninsula Hong Kong.

Drawing upon more than 25 years of experience creating delectable Chinese classics, Chef Cheung offers Taipei diners a special, one-of-a-kind epicurean experience that reveals the authentic flavours of Chinese gastronomy while placing an emphasis on the visual appeal of traditional Chinese dishes, leaving diners to savour every bite.