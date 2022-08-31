South Korea extends visa-free entry for Taiwanese, ends pre-departure PCR requirement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As South Korea ends its pre-departure COVID-19 PCR test requirement for travelers, the country has also extended visa-free entry for Taiwan passport holders until Oct. 31.

On Aug. 4, the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced that tourists with Japan, Taiwan, and Macau passport holders would be able to visit without having to apply for a visa between Aug. 4 and 31. On Aug. 31, MOFA announced the extension of the policy by two months.

The policy’s aim was to promote the 2022 Seoul Festa event with tourists being allowed to stay in the country for up to 90 days. These three countries and regions were additional to the 104 countries and regions on its visa-free entry list.

Visitors still had to register their information on the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) website and obtain approval in advance.

On Aug. 31, South Korea also relaxed its rules regarding COVID PCR testing as domestic infection numbers declined. Reuters reported that though visitors are no longer required to obtain negative COVID PCR test results before departing for South Korea, they still need to take a test within 24 hours of arriving.