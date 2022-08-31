Alexa
Taiwan Navy regularly exchanges warnings with Chinese military ships

Navy Captain Li Kuang-ping says even Chinese fishing boats sometimes escalate situation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/31 12:30
Taiwan Navy ships carry out drills during Han Kuang wargames. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Radio exchanges with Chinese military ships have become common, Li Kuang-ping (李光平), the captain of the Navy's Cheng Kung-class ship Chang Chien, said on Tuesday (Aug. 30).

When carrying out missions to monitor vessels at sea, Li said he often engages with Chinese Navy ships over the radio, with both sides warning each other to stay away, CNA reported. Even though we know each other's position, we cannot agree with each other, he said.

The captain added that even small Chinese fishing boats sailing nearby will sometimes chime in and call on the Chinese military vessel to skip dialogue and strike first. The Navy ignores these types of messages, he said.

Following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month, China has been conducting military exercises in the waters surrounding Taiwan. It has also sent aircraft and ships across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

The Taiwan military has dispatched fighter planes and ships to monitor and respond to detected Chinese targets near the nation.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) went to Penghu on Tuesday (Aug. 30) to inspect the Air Force’s Tien Chu unit, the Penghu Defense Command’s air defense company, the Air Force’s Seventh Radar Squadron, and the Navy's 146th Fleet and to give them words of encouragement amidst increasing Chinese military activities around Taiwan.
Taiwan
Taiwan Navy
Chinese ships
Taiwan defense

