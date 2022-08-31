Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

South Taiwan house price doubles after 31.5 tons of trash cleared

Owner now selling residence for NT$13.8 million, while nearby house sold for NT$6.5 million in January

  606
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/31 11:28
239 cleaning crew members, nearly 30 garbage and recycling trucks, one crane, and four disinfection machines had been deployed to clean the trash-fill...

239 cleaning crew members, nearly 30 garbage and recycling trucks, one crane, and four disinfection machines had been deployed to clean the trash-fill...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A month after authorities stepped in to clear 31.5 tons of trash from a Kaohsiung residence, its owner listed the property for sale at NT$13.5 million (US$453,100).

UDN reported that a building on the same street sold for NT$6.5 million in January, though the building had suffered a fire in the past. Nonetheless, NT$6.5 million is not a normal price, Taiwan Realty Estate was cited as saying, and the trash-filled house had been a reason nearby house prices were impacted.

H&B Realty said that considering the properties’ location in Sanmin District, the normal price range for a five-story house measuring over 66 square meters each floor would fall between NT$13-16 million. Now that the house was cleaned, it has recovered its inherent value and is likely to be sold.

According to UDN, the 42-year-old house has five stories and a basement, with each floor measuring approximately 72 sqm. The building comes with front and back balconies.

The Kaohsiung City Government had deployed 239 cleaning crew members, nearly 30 garbage and recycling trucks, one crane, and four disinfection machines and cleared 31.58 tons of trash and 2.63 tons of recyclables from the house over five days. The cost of the operation amounted to NT$677,009, which the owner negotiated to pay in 24 installments; the Environmental Protection Bureau is also owed NT$44,700 in fines, NT$27,600 of which has already been paid.

South Taiwan house price doubles after 31.5 tons of trash cleared
A cleaning crew member disinfects the interior of the house. (Facebook, Kaohsiung City Government Environment Protection Bureau photo)

South Taiwan house price doubles after 31.5 tons of trash cleared
The house after being cleared of trash. (Facebook, Kaohsiung City Government Environment Protection Bureau photo)
Kaohsiung
housing prices
sanitation
hoarding

RELATED ARTICLES

Police seize M10 submachine gun from carpenter in southern Taiwan
Police seize M10 submachine gun from carpenter in southern Taiwan
2022/08/28 21:10
Pompeo to visit Taiwan in September
Pompeo to visit Taiwan in September
2022/08/25 12:41
Michelin announces 2022 Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung Bib Gourmand winners
Michelin announces 2022 Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung Bib Gourmand winners
2022/08/23 17:34
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung set to install EV charging posts throughout city
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung set to install EV charging posts throughout city
2022/08/22 19:47
Sun shines on Taiwan but cloudy weather coming
Sun shines on Taiwan but cloudy weather coming
2022/08/20 17:06