President Tsai affirms Taiwan's will to defend itself

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's determination to defend its sovereignty and safeguard democracy and freedom will never be weakened by pressure and intimidation, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Tuesday (Aug. 30).

Tsai went to Penghu to inspect the Air Force’s Tien Chu unit, the Penghu Defense Command’s air defense company, the Air Force’s Seventh Radar Squadron, and the Navy's 146th Fleet and to give them words of encouragement amidst increasing Chinese military activities around Taiwan, CNA reported. The president said the situation in the Taiwan Strait is becoming tenser and the threat of a conflict is increasing day by day.

She pointed out that troops stationed in Penghu have shorter early warning and response times and must shoulder more tasks because of their vital strategic position. The 146th fleet must rush out to sea to carry out missions every time it is ordered to.

Officers and soldiers must sacrifice time with family every day to be on standby, Tsai said, adding that the same is true for the Air Force’s Seventh Radar Squadron.

"You are all the pride of Taiwanese," Tsai said. She praised the servicemembers for maintaining a calm demeanor even when tasked with monitoring enemy planes and ships and dealing with military provocations in order to protect the nation.

The president said she believes the military’s combat power is the greatest assurance for Taiwan’s national security. The support of the people is the biggest motivator for the military to defend Taiwan, she added.

Tsai urged servicemembers to continue maintaining high morale and a can-do attitude. As long as the three branches of the armed forces work together, they will be able to defend the country successfully, she said.