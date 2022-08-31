Arizona governor lands in Taiwan, 5th US envoy in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey landed in Taipei on Tuesday (Aug. 30), marking the fifth U.S. delegation to visit Taiwan and the second governor to tour the country in August.

During Ducey's three-day trip, he will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release. Ducey is the second U.S. governor to visit Taiwan in August, following Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, who arrived on Aug. 21.

The ministry stated that during his trip, Ducey will attend "U.S. Business Day," an event co-hosted by MOFA and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council. Also as part of his tour, the governor will tour semiconductor companies and universities with semiconductor programs in an attempt to deepen cooperation and exchanges between Arizona and Taiwan in the high-tech industry and related fields.

MOFA pointed out that Arizona and Taiwan have close economic and trade relations. More than 100 Taiwanese companies have made investments in Arizona, mainly involved with semiconductors, aerospace, electronic components, computer equipment, and related services.

The governor's visit marks the fifth trip by U.S. envoys to Taiwan in August. The first was U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's tour that started on Aug. 2, followed by Senator Ed Markey on Aug. 14, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb on Aug. 21, and Senator Marsha Blackburn on Aug. 25.