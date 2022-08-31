Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 30).

Of the 24 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, two Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, one Xian JH-7 fighter bomber, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane were spotted in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to broadcasting radio warnings.

Beijing has sent its aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ every day this month so far. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of eight out of 24 Chinese aircraft on Aug. 30. (MND image)