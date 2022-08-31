Australia wins toss, sends Zimbabwe into bat in 2nd ODI

TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — Australia won the toss and sent Zimbabwe into bat Wednesday in the second one-day cricket international as it bids to clinch the three-match series.

Both teams made one change after Australia won the series-opening match by five wickets with 99 balls to spare.

Spinner Ashton Agar replaced injured seam-bowling allrounder Mitch Marsh for Australia, while veteran allrounder Sean Williams returned to bolster Zimbabwe’s batting lineup at the expense of paceman Victor Nyauchi.

The series is being played in northern Queensland state as part of the International Cricket Council’s Super League competition for ODIs. Both teams are preparing for the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup which starts in Australia on Oct. 16.

___

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain), Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports