American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/30 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 78 51 .605 _
Tampa Bay 71 57 .555
Toronto 70 58 .547
Baltimore 67 61 .523 10½
Boston 62 67 .481 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 59 .535 _
Minnesota 66 61 .520 2
Chicago 63 65 .492
Kansas City 52 77 .403 17
Detroit 50 79 .388 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 47 .636 _
Seattle 71 58 .550 11
Texas 58 69 .457 23
Los Angeles 56 73 .434 26
Oakland 49 81 .377 33½

___

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Seattle 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Javier 7-9) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.