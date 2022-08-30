Europe Industrial IoT Market Development, Demand, Healthy CAGR, Leaders and Forecast Outlook 2022-2030

Europe industrial IoT market accounted for $21.95 billion in 2020 and will grow by 10.7% annually over 2020-2030 driven by extensive government support in encouraging digitalization across the industrial sector, rise in adoption of industrial IoT devices, and growing incorporation of advanced technologies such as cloud computing platforms and AI. Highlighted with 28 tables and 62 figures, this 132-page report “Europe Industrial IoT Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services, Connectivity), Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe industrial IoT market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

ABB Ltd., A.P Moller-Maersk A/S, Accenture plc, AT&T INC., CATERPILLAR INC., Cisco Systems Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, GE Digital, HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IBM, Intel Corporation, KUKA AG, MAVERICK Technologies, LLC., ORANGE, PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Communications, Telia Company, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe industrial IoT market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Offering

– Hardware

– Software & Solutions

– Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

– Connectivity

o Wired Technology

o Wireless Technology

o Field Technologies

Based on Technology

– Sensors

– Camera

– Distributed Control Systems

– Industrial Robotics

– Condition Monitoring

– RFID

– Yield Monitor

– GPS/GNSS

– Other Technologies

Based on Application

– Data Management Solutions for Analytics

– Smart Robotics

– Distribution Management System

– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

– Asset and Resource Optimization

– Product Lifecycle Management

– Remote Monitoring

– Retail Management System

– Predictive Maintenance

– Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical

– Manufacturing Industry

– Automotive & Transportation

– Energy and Utilities

– Healthcare

– Oil & Gas

– Agriculture

– Metal and Mining

– Retail Industry

– Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

