Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;27;23;A.M. showers, cloudy;26;23;SW;14;96%;98%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;42;27;Sunny and very warm;41;30;N;15;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;42;24;Sunny and very hot;41;25;WNW;14;21%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny and hot;33;25;Cloudy and very warm;30;23;E;13;57%;9%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;22;15;Some sun, pleasant;22;13;NE;22;54%;6%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;Rain;13;10;E;17;89%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Sunny and very warm;37;21;S;11;11%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;29;16;Sunny and very warm;29;15;SSW;10;36%;2%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, warmer;26;16;Sunny, breezy, warm;30;20;ENE;21;41%;1%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, less humid;33;22;Partly sunny;30;22;SW;10;57%;29%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny;16;8;N;9;72%;26%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;46;27;Very hot;46;27;W;13;11%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;S;10;80%;69%;6

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;28;21;A stray thunderstorm;28;21;ESE;10;72%;68%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;S;10;71%;69%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;30;24;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;S;14;76%;49%;7

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;29;18;Very warm;31;18;ENE;11;45%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of t-storms;27;19;Partly sunny;27;17;SW;8;72%;33%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;22;13;Nice with some sun;21;12;NE;13;61%;27%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Turning cloudy;18;9;A shower in the a.m.;19;9;SE;10;71%;70%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;27;13;Partly sunny;26;12;E;18;49%;2%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with sunshine;27;15;Periods of sun;25;16;N;13;55%;42%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;26;15;Clouds and sun, warm;24;15;ENE;15;61%;31%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm or two;33;20;Clouds and sun, warm;31;18;NE;13;54%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;27;16;NE;8;53%;44%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;17;11;Variable cloudiness;21;15;NE;15;70%;23%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;NNE;12;45%;68%;8

Busan, South Korea;Showers;25;23;Rain, humid;26;22;NNE;11;83%;98%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;34;25;Sunlit, low humidity;35;25;N;16;39%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;19;10;Sunny and nice;22;14;NE;13;48%;1%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;18;SSE;6;58%;45%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;32;26;S;13;86%;66%;5

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;Sunny and warm;29;20;NNW;16;47%;5%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;30;25;A couple of t-storms;28;25;W;13;81%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;20;11;Plenty of sun;20;11;ENE;12;54%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;Rain and a t-storm;29;26;SSW;35;86%;93%;3

Dallas, United States;A t-storm or two;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;9;73%;65%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;A morning shower;30;20;SSE;17;60%;52%;11

Delhi, India;A shower;35;27;Turning cloudy, warm;36;28;W;9;58%;44%;10

Denver, United States;Sunshine;34;18;A t-storm around;33;17;N;10;27%;41%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;30;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;28;SSW;11;65%;55%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;37;22;A shower in the p.m.;33;21;S;11;63%;81%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;11;Misty in the morning;18;12;NE;18;73%;43%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;33;14;Plenty of sun;33;17;NE;10;13%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer;30;22;Mostly sunny;28;21;W;17;61%;25%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;26;SSE;6;65%;62%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Clouds and sun;22;8;ESE;18;49%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;Couple of t-storms;31;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;SE;8;72%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;Breezy and cooler;13;7;N;24;60%;39%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;9;72%;89%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;Clearing, a t-storm;33;26;SE;9;74%;84%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;ENE;19;59%;15%;11

Hyderabad, India;Rather cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SE;10;64%;64%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;26;Sunny;35;25;N;14;49%;5%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;31;23;Strong thunderstorms;28;21;NNE;18;77%;100%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;E;12;68%;75%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;37;32;Warm with sunshine;38;32;S;14;50%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;24;7;Mostly sunny;18;7;N;11;52%;2%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;NW;5;28%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm around;32;26;Partly sunny;31;26;WSW;15;73%;18%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;28;20;Couple of t-storms;27;21;SSE;9;80%;95%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;37;24;More sun than clouds;37;27;SSW;15;36%;22%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;25;16;Some sun, pleasant;23;12;NNE;17;56%;27%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;NNE;18;68%;84%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;WSW;13;50%;41%;11

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;35;29;A p.m. t-storm;34;28;S;12;73%;65%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;E;8;80%;84%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A stray p.m. shower;16;-1;Showers around;14;0;ENE;10;54%;88%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of showers;27;24;A little a.m. rain;29;24;SW;20;77%;90%;4

Lima, Peru;Clearing;16;14;Partly sunny;16;14;SSE;18;80%;4%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;NNW;15;55%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;23;13;Sun and some clouds;23;14;NE;20;56%;4%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;29;20;Sunny and hot;34;22;ESE;12;47%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;21;Clearing;26;21;SSW;14;73%;22%;11

Madrid, Spain;Hot, becoming breezy;35;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;W;12;27%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;29;25;A couple of showers;29;26;WNW;27;79%;96%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;N;8;63%;28%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NW;12;75%;83%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Showers;15;5;Partly sunny;16;8;NNE;11;60%;8%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Inc. clouds;24;14;A t-storm around;23;14;N;9;55%;74%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;12;68%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower;22;10;Partial sunshine;19;8;NW;18;53%;14%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;22;Decreasing clouds;30;23;S;18;65%;82%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;Partly sunny;19;12;NE;14;75%;44%;5

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;29;18;Not as warm;22;13;WSW;12;71%;66%;6

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;29;12;Breezy and cooler;21;8;W;21;57%;57%;4

Mumbai, India;Becoming cloudy;31;28;A thunderstorm;31;27;NNW;7;83%;91%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;11;A p.m. shower or two;24;13;ESE;12;57%;67%;13

New York, United States;Very warm and humid;31;22;Mostly sunny;29;21;WSW;16;50%;2%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;36;23;WNW;15;45%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;26;16;Mostly sunny, warm;26;14;SW;11;55%;7%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showery;31;24;Humid with a t-storm;34;27;SSW;9;66%;88%;5

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;16;8;Partial sunshine;19;9;NW;9;55%;5%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Thunderstorms;25;16;A p.m. t-storm;22;10;W;19;72%;62%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;29;24;Showers around;29;24;ESE;14;76%;98%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;ESE;8;82%;90%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;33;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;ENE;7;75%;86%;6

Paris, France;Warm with clearing;27;16;Clouds and sun, warm;28;17;NE;12;54%;5%;5

Perth, Australia;Abundant sunshine;20;4;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;ESE;13;61%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;W;10;74%;73%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;ESE;16;76%;66%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;23;Clouds and sun;35;23;ESE;10;54%;38%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;22;14;Partly sunny;19;12;ENE;9;66%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. shower;24;17;Sunshine and nice;28;16;SSW;8;66%;5%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;22;10;A little p.m. rain;21;9;WNW;13;55%;73%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Overcast;25;20;Sunshine, pleasant;28;19;NNW;12;70%;3%;9

Recife, Brazil;Increasingly windy;28;22;Breezy;28;22;SSE;24;66%;85%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy, rain;15;9;Very windy, rain;12;8;S;35;87%;96%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler with rain;18;12;A couple of showers;16;11;N;20;69%;97%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;21;14;Nice with some sun;22;13;ENE;15;60%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Mostly sunny;40;28;ESE;15;11%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Very warm;32;20;Clouds and sun, nice;31;21;SW;13;61%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler, p.m. showers;16;9;Afternoon showers;12;7;N;27;86%;100%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;Partly sunny;21;13;WSW;16;63%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;26;18;Thunderstorms;25;17;ENE;10;77%;96%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;14;74%;76%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;Couple of t-storms;23;18;SW;7;97%;98%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;26;16;Partly sunny;27;16;NE;16;25%;10%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with clearing;16;5;Cool with low clouds;13;6;SW;9;80%;41%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;N;8;73%;64%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;Mostly sunny;25;14;NNW;14;58%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Very warm;30;16;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;SSW;9;58%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, heavy at times;21;19;Warmer with a shower;26;18;NNE;8;72%;58%;7

Shanghai, China;Afternoon rain, warm;34;25;Rain and drizzle;27;24;N;17;72%;66%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;30;25;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;ESE;8;70%;78%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A morning t-storm;26;15;A shower and t-storm;25;15;WSW;8;73%;99%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;Sunshine, pleasant;31;26;NE;14;63%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;18;9;A couple of showers;16;8;N;15;63%;85%;4

Sydney, Australia;Breezy and warmer;25;13;Not as warm;18;12;ENE;18;67%;69%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;34;27;A little a.m. rain;35;26;NE;10;58%;96%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy;18;11;Partly sunny, breezy;15;9;N;25;58%;44%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;E;10;21%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;34;21;Hot with sunshine;35;20;ENE;9;25%;1%;7

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;SSE;12;11%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;Mostly sunny, humid;33;25;NNW;14;64%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;36;22;A t-storm around;33;20;ESE;10;49%;44%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;26;23;Winds subsiding;32;26;SSW;30;72%;12%;8

Toronto, Canada;Thunderstorms;24;17;Partly sunny, windy;26;15;NW;31;57%;5%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;ESE;7;56%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;35;24;Hot;37;24;W;11;44%;27%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;4;Brilliant sunshine;17;3;ESE;9;51%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunlit and very warm;30;19;Very warm;29;18;E;8;50%;3%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Partly sunny;24;14;NW;11;65%;78%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;SE;9;71%;94%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;20;12;Partly sunny;19;8;NW;16;53%;37%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;21;13;Partly sunny;22;10;NNW;14;54%;4%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;13;8;Increasingly windy;15;12;NNW;31;74%;13%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A thunderstorm;33;25;SW;9;70%;85%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and hot;35;19;Sunny and hot;35;21;NE;8;22%;0%;7

_____

