Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;81;73;A.M. showers, cloudy;79;73;SW;9;96%;98%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;108;81;Sunny and very warm;106;86;N;9;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;108;75;Sunny and very hot;106;77;WNW;8;21%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny and hot;92;78;Cloudy and very warm;86;74;E;8;57%;9%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;72;58;Some sun, pleasant;72;56;NE;13;54%;6%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;65;53;Rain;55;49;E;11;89%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;98;68;Sunny and very warm;98;71;S;7;11%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;84;61;Sunny and very warm;85;59;SSW;6;36%;2%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, warmer;79;61;Sunny, breezy, warm;86;68;ENE;13;41%;1%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, less humid;92;72;Partly sunny;87;72;SW;6;57%;29%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;46;Partly sunny;60;47;N;6;72%;26%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;115;81;Very hot;115;80;W;8;11%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;74;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;S;6;80%;69%;6

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;82;70;A stray thunderstorm;83;70;ESE;6;72%;68%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;S;6;71%;69%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;86;74;Partly sunny, humid;82;71;S;9;76%;49%;7

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;84;64;Very warm;88;64;ENE;7;45%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of t-storms;81;65;Partly sunny;80;63;SW;5;72%;33%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;72;56;Nice with some sun;70;53;NE;8;61%;27%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Turning cloudy;65;49;A shower in the a.m.;66;49;SE;6;71%;70%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;81;56;Partly sunny;79;53;E;11;49%;2%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with sunshine;81;60;Periods of sun;77;60;N;8;55%;42%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;80;59;Clouds and sun, warm;75;58;ENE;9;61%;31%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm or two;91;67;Clouds and sun, warm;87;65;NE;8;54%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;84;62;Partly sunny;81;60;NE;5;53%;44%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;63;52;Variable cloudiness;70;59;NE;9;70%;23%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;82;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;67;NNE;7;45%;68%;8

Busan, South Korea;Showers;78;74;Rain, humid;80;72;NNE;7;83%;98%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;93;77;Sunlit, low humidity;95;78;N;10;39%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;66;50;Sunny and nice;71;57;NE;8;48%;1%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;85;65;SSE;4;58%;45%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm around;89;79;S;8;86%;66%;5

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;80;64;Sunny and warm;85;68;NNW;10;47%;5%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;86;77;A couple of t-storms;82;77;W;8;81%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;68;52;Plenty of sun;68;52;ENE;7;54%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;Rain and a t-storm;84;80;SSW;22;86%;93%;3

Dallas, United States;A t-storm or two;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;S;6;73%;65%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;A morning shower;86;68;SSE;11;60%;52%;11

Delhi, India;A shower;95;81;Turning cloudy, warm;97;82;W;5;58%;44%;10

Denver, United States;Sunshine;93;65;A t-storm around;91;62;N;6;27%;41%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;86;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;82;SSW;7;65%;55%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;98;71;A shower in the p.m.;91;70;S;7;63%;81%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;65;52;Misty in the morning;64;54;NE;11;73%;43%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;92;57;Plenty of sun;91;62;NE;6;13%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer;86;71;Mostly sunny;83;70;W;10;61%;25%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;97;82;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;79;SSE;4;65%;62%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;Clouds and sun;72;47;ESE;11;49%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;Couple of t-storms;88;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;SE;5;72%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the p.m.;65;48;Breezy and cooler;56;45;N;15;60%;39%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;93;77;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SW;5;72%;89%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;Clearing, a t-storm;91;79;SE;5;74%;84%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;88;74;Mostly sunny;88;75;ENE;12;59%;15%;11

Hyderabad, India;Rather cloudy;88;73;A t-storm around;88;74;SE;6;64%;64%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;79;Sunny;95;76;N;9;49%;5%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;88;74;Strong thunderstorms;83;70;NNE;11;77%;100%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;90;77;A t-storm around;88;77;E;7;68%;75%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;99;90;Warm with sunshine;101;89;S;9;50%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;75;44;Mostly sunny;65;45;N;7;52%;2%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;NW;3;28%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm around;90;79;Partly sunny;88;80;WSW;9;73%;18%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;82;68;Couple of t-storms;80;70;SSE;6;80%;95%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;99;75;More sun than clouds;99;81;SSW;9;36%;22%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;77;61;Some sun, pleasant;73;54;NNE;10;56%;27%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;NNE;11;68%;84%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;90;72;Mostly sunny;90;72;WSW;8;50%;41%;11

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;95;83;A p.m. t-storm;93;82;S;8;73%;65%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;E;5;80%;84%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A stray p.m. shower;61;30;Showers around;57;32;ENE;6;54%;88%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of showers;81;75;A little a.m. rain;83;75;SW;12;77%;90%;4

Lima, Peru;Clearing;60;58;Partly sunny;61;58;SSE;11;80%;4%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;NNW;9;55%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;73;56;Sun and some clouds;73;57;NE;13;56%;4%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;84;68;Sunny and hot;93;72;ESE;7;47%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;70;Clearing;79;70;SSW;9;73%;22%;11

Madrid, Spain;Hot, becoming breezy;94;68;Mostly sunny, nice;88;63;W;8;27%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;84;77;A couple of showers;85;79;WNW;17;79%;96%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;92;77;N;5;63%;28%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;87;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;NW;7;75%;83%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Showers;59;41;Partly sunny;61;47;NNE;7;60%;8%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Inc. clouds;75;57;A t-storm around;73;57;N;6;55%;74%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;90;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SSE;8;68%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower;71;50;Partial sunshine;66;46;NW;11;53%;14%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;94;71;Decreasing clouds;86;73;S;11;65%;82%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;63;48;Partly sunny;67;53;NE;9;75%;44%;5

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;84;64;Not as warm;71;55;WSW;7;71%;66%;6

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;83;54;Breezy and cooler;69;46;W;13;57%;57%;4

Mumbai, India;Becoming cloudy;88;82;A thunderstorm;88;80;NNW;4;83%;91%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;51;A p.m. shower or two;76;55;ESE;7;57%;67%;13

New York, United States;Very warm and humid;88;71;Mostly sunny;84;69;WSW;10;50%;2%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;74;Sunny and hot;96;74;WNW;9;45%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;78;60;Mostly sunny, warm;79;57;SW;7;55%;7%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showery;89;75;Humid with a t-storm;93;80;SSW;6;66%;88%;5

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;61;46;Partial sunshine;66;48;NW;5;55%;5%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Thunderstorms;77;60;A p.m. t-storm;71;50;W;12;72%;62%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;83;75;Showers around;84;75;ESE;9;76%;98%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;ESE;5;82%;90%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;91;75;Afternoon showers;90;75;ENE;4;75%;86%;6

Paris, France;Warm with clearing;81;60;Clouds and sun, warm;82;62;NE;7;54%;5%;5

Perth, Australia;Abundant sunshine;68;39;Sunny and pleasant;69;50;ESE;8;61%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;W;6;74%;73%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;ESE;10;76%;66%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;95;73;Clouds and sun;96;74;ESE;6;54%;38%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;71;57;Partly sunny;67;54;ENE;6;66%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. shower;76;62;Sunshine and nice;82;62;SSW;5;66%;5%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;71;50;A little p.m. rain;69;49;WNW;8;55%;73%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Overcast;77;68;Sunshine, pleasant;82;67;NNW;7;70%;3%;9

Recife, Brazil;Increasingly windy;82;72;Breezy;82;71;SSE;15;66%;85%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy, rain;58;48;Very windy, rain;54;46;S;22;87%;96%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler with rain;64;54;A couple of showers;62;52;N;12;69%;97%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;69;58;Nice with some sun;72;56;ENE;9;60%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;79;Mostly sunny;105;83;ESE;9;11%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Very warm;89;68;Clouds and sun, nice;88;70;SW;8;61%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler, p.m. showers;62;49;Afternoon showers;53;44;N;17;86%;100%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;69;58;Partly sunny;70;56;WSW;10;63%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;78;64;Thunderstorms;77;63;ENE;6;77%;96%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;88;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;ENE;8;74%;76%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;Couple of t-storms;73;64;SW;4;97%;98%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;80;61;Partly sunny;80;61;NE;10;25%;10%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with clearing;61;42;Cool with low clouds;56;43;SW;6;80%;41%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;N;5;73%;64%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;79;56;Mostly sunny;77;57;NNW;9;58%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Very warm;86;61;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;SSW;6;58%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, heavy at times;70;66;Warmer with a shower;80;65;NNE;5;72%;58%;7

Shanghai, China;Afternoon rain, warm;93;77;Rain and drizzle;81;75;N;10;72%;66%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;85;77;A p.m. shower or two;89;78;ESE;5;70%;78%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A morning t-storm;79;59;A shower and t-storm;77;59;WSW;5;73%;99%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;88;80;Sunshine, pleasant;89;79;NE;9;63%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;64;48;A couple of showers;61;46;N;9;63%;85%;4

Sydney, Australia;Breezy and warmer;77;55;Not as warm;65;54;ENE;11;67%;69%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;93;80;A little a.m. rain;95;79;NE;6;58%;96%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy;65;51;Partly sunny, breezy;58;48;N;16;58%;44%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;E;6;21%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;93;70;Hot with sunshine;95;68;ENE;6;25%;1%;7

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;SSE;7;11%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny and hot;95;77;Mostly sunny, humid;91;76;NNW;9;64%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;97;71;A t-storm around;92;68;ESE;6;49%;44%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;79;73;Winds subsiding;89;79;SSW;18;72%;12%;8

Toronto, Canada;Thunderstorms;75;63;Partly sunny, windy;79;59;NW;19;57%;5%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;89;72;Sunny and pleasant;88;78;ESE;4;56%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;95;75;Hot;98;76;W;7;44%;27%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;40;Brilliant sunshine;63;37;ESE;6;51%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunlit and very warm;86;67;Very warm;84;64;E;5;50%;3%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;Partly sunny;75;58;NW;7;65%;78%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;95;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;77;SE;5;71%;94%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;68;54;Partly sunny;66;46;NW;10;53%;37%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;69;55;Partly sunny;71;51;NNW;9;54%;4%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;56;46;Increasingly windy;59;54;NNW;19;74%;13%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A thunderstorm;91;78;SW;6;70%;85%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and hot;96;66;Sunny and hot;94;70;NE;5;22%;0%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather