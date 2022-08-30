Russia-Ukraine updates: EU looks to arrange Ukraine training mission

European Union defense ministers, at a meeting in Prague, are looking to pave the way for the establishment of an EU training mission for Ukrainian forces, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said as he arrived in the Czech capital on Tuesday.

"The situation on the ground continues to be very bad. Ukraine needs our support, and we will continue providing support," Borrell told reporters.

"A general, overall political agreement [on the training mission] is what I think we have to get today. I hope we will have a political green light for this mission," he said, without giving details. "That's the moment to act, that's the moment to take decisions."

It is not clear yet where a broader EU training program could be based and what mandate it might have.

"There is war in Europe and not far from here. Russia's brutal aggression will be the most important topic of our meeting today," Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said.

Later in the day, EU foreign ministers, also meeting in Prague, may agree tightening the issuance of visas for Russians and start debating a wider ban on tourist visas, though EU officials said there was no agreement on that.

The European Union must not stop Russian tourists from visiting the bloc, Germany and France said ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lammed calls by some European leaders for a visa ban on Russian tourists, saying the proposals were "irrational" and the latest manifestation of the West's anti-Russian agenda.

Russia's Gazprom further cuts gas deliveries to France

French energy firm Engie said that Russian energy giant Gazprom had again cut its natural gas deliveries amid "a disagreement between both sides over the execution of contracts."

Engie said that Russian gas supplies had already been reduced drastically after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

"Engie had already secured the necessary volumes to guarantee supplies for its clients and for its own needs," it said.

Russia gas accounted for 4.0% of its overall energy supplies at the end of July, the group said.

Many European countries are facing severe supply problems as Moscow limits supplies amid EU military and diplomatic backing for Ukraine.

Ukraine presidency reports heavy fighting in Kherson region

There is "heavy fighting" in "almost the entire territory" of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson occupied by Russian troops, Ukraine's presidency said.

The clashes were raging after Ukrainian troops on Monday launched a counter-offensive seeking to retake the southern region which was seized by Russia early in the war.

"Powerful explosions continued throughout the day and throughout the night in Kherson region," the president's office said in a morning update.

"Heavy fighting is taking place in almost the entire territory of the Kherson region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched offensive actions in various directions."

Britain's Defense Ministry also said in its daily intelligence bulletin that the Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply.

Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro river around Kherson, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, it least five people were killed and seven wounded as Russian shelling hit the centre of Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, the mayor Igor Terekhov said on his Telegram account.

Russia accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant

Russian-installed authorities in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar accused Ukrainian troops of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's TASS news agency said.

The city authorities said two shells exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant, according to TASS.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, set to be visited this week by an International Atomic Energy Agency team of monitors led by the UN agency's director general, Rafael Grossi.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmutry Peskov said, Moscow hoped that a planned visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant by the International Atomic Energy Agencywould take place as agreed.

"We have an interest in this mission, and have been waiting for it for a long time," Peskov said.

Meanwhile, the European Union has donated more than 5 million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine to protect against the risk of radiation, the European Commission announced.



