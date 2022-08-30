Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs-Market Research Report by Type, Product development, Distribution, Application, Region – Global Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the global Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global market study includes information from key firms on R&D, new product launches, and product responses from global markets. The analysis includes a graphical presentation and a diagrammatic examination of the global market by region.

The global Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs market size was US$ 1,22,854.5 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 2,20,995.3 Mn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

People and economies globally rely substantially on the Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs business. It is one of the fastest-growing industries. There is a correlation between income levels and Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs spending in different nations, with Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs spending accounting for more than 10% of most industrialized countries’ GDP.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data calculates that the U.S. national Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs expenditure reached US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to surpass US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. spent nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, spending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia dedicate only 9.3%.

Regional Analysis

According to the United States, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs employment is likely to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, with about 2.6 million new jobs. This projected increase is primarily due to an aging population, which indicates a higher demand for Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs services. In May 2021, the median annual wage for Over-the-Counter-OTC-Drugs practitioners and technical sectors (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040, which was higher than the economy’s median annual wage of US$ 45,760.

The European legislature and decision-makers should be aware that EU health systems are facing challenges arising from an aging population, citizens’ rising expectations, migration, and mobility of patients and health care professionals. Statista data shows the number of individuals employed in Europe’s hospitals in 2019. In 2019, there were more than 1.5 million people employed in hospitals in the UK, the largest number in Europe.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Global COVID-19 cases have climbed above 516 million as of May 2022, and the death toll has exceeded 6.25 million. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as underserved and marginalized communities, highlighting the persistent challenges of health equity and health outcomes.

COVID-19 is causing a great deal of emotional, physical, and professional stress among health care personnel. The changing attitudes and behaviors of consumers, the integration of life sciences and health care, fast-growing digital health technology, new talent, and care delivery models, and clinical innovation advanced by COVID-19.

As sector players and the customers, they serve to adapt to a new world of remote working, virtual doctor visits, and a supply chain plagued by shortages of medical goods, employees, and services, the sector is reforming to become more customer-centric.

