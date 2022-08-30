ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022 New "Outstanding Sustainability and Dividend Growth Awards" to Commend Outstanding Organisations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 August 2022 - The results of ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022 (Awards) were announced and presented at the awards ceremony today at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, where a total of 31 winning companies were officially announced under the 5 award categories. Building on the momentum initiated from the Awards' inaugural ceremony in 2021, the event themed "Pursuit of the ESG E.R.A - Evolution, Resilience, Action" continues the Institute of ESG & Benchmark's (IESGB) mission to strengthen and lead Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) development across local and global corporations.



Winners revealed from the ceremony belonged to a variety of industries, including the food and beverage, manufacturing, and finance industries, etc. Taking the spotlight were Diamond and Platinum award winners which belonged to companies within the developer, construction, private banking and engineering industries, some of which included Hong Kong's most prominent companies such as Chinachem Group, Henderson Land Development Company Limited, HKR International Limited, Kerry Logistics Network Limited and more.



The ceremony kicked off with an opening speech by the Guest of Honor, Mr Joseph Chan Ho-lim, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury, "Hong Kong's status as Asia's leading international financial centre, ranked 3rd in the world and 1st in Asia under the Global Financial Centres Index, has well-positioned the city to be the green and sustainable finance hub, raising green and sustainable capital and products in the region. The volume of green and sustainable bonds in Hong Kong last year accounts for one-third of the Asian green and sustainable bond market. And we will continue to work closely with the industry and stakeholders to embrace ESG."



Founded by IESGB, the Awards is co-organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), with Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited as the Major Sponsor and Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) as the ESG Data Provider cum Supporting Organisation. IESGB aims for this annual awards to be a platform for leaders and industry professionals from various industries to establish themselves as frontiers, as well as achieve compelling ESG results through the effective development of their portfolios and initiatives.



"Coming to the second year of the award, I am more than delighted to see more organisations investing in ESG development, and continuing to improve their contributions to the sustainable development of the planet," said Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB. "It is a huge undertaking as the world around us continues to shift rapidly. So, I would like to extend a big congratulations towards all the winners for their strong determination, and for winning this honor. We believe that the ESG performance of an organisation is closely related to its profitability. Organisations with good ESG performance are usually more competitive compared with similar organisations in the industry. Therefore, we especially added the "Outstanding Sustainability and Dividend Growth Awards" this year to commend organisations with outstanding corporate governance over the years. I hereby hope that IESGB will continue to grow in the coming year and have more different industries and organisations participate in the Awards, leading the Hong Kong ESG development to reach a new peak."



Categories for the awards were divided across listed companies, large enterprises, NGOs, and SMEs. Mr Vincent Pang, Managing Director of AVISTA Group, took the lead as the Head Juror alongside 14 other jurors from a range of sectors, including finance, education, social services and more.



Results of the ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022:





ESG Benchmark Awards

Award Type

The ESG Leader

Kerry Properties Limited

Diamond

NWS Holdings Limited

Diamond

Café de Coral Holdings Limited

Diamond

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Diamond

Sino Land Company Limited

Platinum

Link Asset Management Limited

Platinum

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Gold

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Silver

Fosun International Limited

Silver

Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Silver

Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility

Link Asset Management Limited

Winner

Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility

Kerry Properties Limited

Winner

Outstanding Performance in Governance

NWS Holdings Limited

Winner

Special ESG Awards

Award Type

The Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year (Listed Company)

HKR International Limited

Diamond

Analogue Holdings Limited

Platinum

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

Platinum

Haitong International Securities Group Limited

Platinum

Great Eagle Holdings Limited

Platinum

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

Platinum

D&G Technology Holding Company Limited

Gold

Linklogis Inc.

Gold

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited

Gold

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited

Gold

Value Partners Group Limited

Gold

Midland Holdings Limited

Gold

Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year (Large Enterprise)

Chinachem Group

Diamond

AXA Hong Kong and Macau

Platinum

Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited

Platinum

Hong Yip Holdings Limited

Gold

FTLife Insurance Company Limited

Gold

Lik Kai Engineering Co. Ltd.

Gold

Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year (NGO/NPO)

Hong Kong Housing Society

Diamond

Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong

Platinum

ESG Product and Service Awards

Award Type

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited - Global X ETFs

Outstanding

Special Awards (Criteria set by Fund Managers)

Award Type

Outstanding ESG Company

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Diamond

Sino Land Company Limited

Diamond

Analogue Holdings Limited

Platinum

Outstanding Sustainability and Dividend Growth Awards

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Link Asset Management Limited

Techtronic Industries Company Limited



For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022, please visit www.iesgbawards.org For the Awards Presentation Ceremony images, please click HERE.

Hashtag: #IESGB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IESGB

Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholder's awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESG aims to spearhead ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.



