Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying ascends to world No. 1 for sixth time

Tai surpasses Yamaguchi by 1,432 points according to latest ranking

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/30 18:35
Tai Tzu-ying

Tai Tzu-ying (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) ascended to the top of the women’s singles rankings on Tuesday (Aug. 30) after taking the bronze medal at the BWF World Championships last week, edging out Japan’s Yamaguchi Akane to become the world No. 1 for the sixth time.

Tai was only 168 points shy of Yamaguchi in the previous ranking. However, according to the latest ranking, Tai, who has 110,845 points under her belt, surpassed Yamaguchi by 1,432 points and is on top of the world for the sixth time in her career.
