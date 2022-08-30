US won't accept China's 'new normal' in Taiwan Strait: White House

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby on Monday (Aug. 29) declared that the U.S. will not accept attempts by China to create a "new normal" with aggressive military actions toward Taiwan.

During a National Security Council press briefing on Monday, a reporter asked for the White House's response to China's deployment of drones over Taiwan's outer islands in recent days and whether the Biden administration believes this is "incendiary and increasing the temperature."

In response, Kirby said he could not confirm reports of Chinese drones over Taiwan's outer islands, but observed that just before, during, and since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese have continually attempted to "basically set a new normal here for activity."

Examples Kirby listed included flying over the median line, sailing over the median line, and staying on Taiwan's side "for longer periods of time," as well as naval exercises around Taiwan. He described China's activities as "trying to turn up the temperature to a degree that it becomes this new normal."

The NSC spokesmen emphasized that "We're not going to accept whatever new normal the Chinese want to put in place." Kirby then reiterated Washington's consistent adherence to the "one China" policy and that it does not support Taiwan independence.

However, Kirby was adamant that nothing has changed with the U.S. legal obligation under the Taiwan Relations Act to help Taiwan defend itself "as well as to defend our own national security interests in the region." He reminded reporters that the U.S. dispatched the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers, the USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) to the Taiwan Strait on Sunday (Aug. 28).

Kirby said that the U.S. will "continue to abide by international law. We certainly urge the Chinese to do the same."