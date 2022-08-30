Israel’s Radware opens cloud security center in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Israeli cybersecurity firm Radware opened a cloud security center in Taiwan on Tuesday (Aug. 30), strengthening the country’s capability to resist cyber attacks.

The center will assist Taiwan companies in improving the protection of their data centers, Internet, and other systems, CNA reported. Radware found that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks which try to disrupt access to a website increased by 203% during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

The company’s decision to open a center in Taiwan would include the country in a global network of cybersecurity centers countering DDoS attacks, according to a report in the Liberty Times. The network would allow stopping attacks originating in China or Russia even before they reach Taiwan, thus taking the war against the hackers outside the territory.

Radware was reportedly interested in cooperating with Taiwan telecom companies in particular, while government officials pointed out that Israel was only second to the United States as a powerhouse in the cybersecurity sector.