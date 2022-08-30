Foreign minister urges global support for Taiwan's participation in UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is an indispensable global partner and the Taiwanese are ready to contribute, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) wrote in an opinion article published by Irish newspaper Gript on Sunday (Aug. 29).

Wu said that Taiwanese deserve to have their voices heard in the international community and should be included in efforts to “tackle challenges for the global good.” He pointed out that Taiwan is “a beacon of democracy in Asia and a force for good in the world.”

Taiwan has donated humanitarian aid around the world during the pandemic, including masks and medical supplies, Wu said. It has also shipped more than 550 tons of supplies to Ukraine and donated more than US$40 million to Ukrainian refugees since Russian forces invaded in February, he added.

The foreign minister said the East Asian nation remains committed to combating climate change and is aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and UN Sustainable Development Goals. He also said Taiwan has a vital role in global supply chains given its status as the world’s 22nd-largest economy in terms of GDP and a key semiconductor manufacturer.

The nation is “working to safeguard the status quo and support the rules-based international order,” he said.

Wu called out China’s “relentless suppression” of Taiwan at the UN by intentionally promoting its misleading interpretation of UNGA Resolution 2758. “Beijing is misleading the world by spreading the fallacy that Taiwan is a part of (China),” he said.

“Taiwan and China are separate jurisdictions, with neither subordinate to the other,” the foreign minister said, adding that Taiwanese can only be represented in the world by their “free and democratically elected government.”

The nation will defend its sovereignty and security and will show restraint amidst increasing Chinese military actions, Wu said. Taiwan pledges to work with like-minded countries to uphold peace and stability in the region, he said.

The foreign minister reminded readers that given the theme of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly is “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges,” the organization should include Taiwan when addressing the tough challenges facing the global community.

Taiwan is eager and able to be part of global solutions, Wu said. "The 23.5 million resilient Taiwanese people surely should not be excluded from such important global efforts.”