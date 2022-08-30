Taiwan finds parasites on US beef tongues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan halted the import of 2,226.8 kilograms of beef tongues from the United States after the discovery of parasites, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 30).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it intercepted the frozen beef products at the border, as well as instant noodles from Indonesia and Vietnam containing illegal residues of pesticides, making sure that none of the products reached consumers, CNA reported.

The most recent list of problematic products also included apples from Chile, cherries from the U.S., radishes from Japan, and broccoli from China. All of the food products were turned away at the border or destroyed, according to the FDA.

Sarcocystis species parasites were found in a batch of Tyson frozen IBP premium trimmed beef tongues, the first time in half a year that beef from the U.S. tested positive for parasites. Another type of parasite was found in U.S. beef tongues in early 2021, according to the FDA.

Taiwan conducts regular tests for mad cow disease in beef imported from the U.S., Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, and other countries that have reported outbreaks of the disease.