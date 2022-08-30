Northern and eastern half of Taiwan more likely to receive heavy rain in fall: CWB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One or two typhoons are expected to affect Taiwan during the fall and bring heavy rain to the north and the eastern half of the country, Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Tuesday (Aug. 30).

Bureau Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said that typhoons in the fall can easily interact with the northeast monsoon, causing torrential rain and heavy precipitation events, CNA reported.

Based on past statistics, as la Niña continues to develop in the fall, temperatures are more likely to be warmer than usual and there is more likelihood of more rainfall in the eastern half of the country, according to the meteorologist.

September is when summer transitions to fall, and in general, there are still afternoon thunderstorms and the influence of typhoons during this time, Lu said. September is also when the weather will cool off a bit from the northeast monsoon, he added.

When interacting with the northeast monsoon, autumn typhoons are packed with more moisture, and rain is more intense in wind-facing areas, the meteorologist said.