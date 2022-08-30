Taiwan semiconductor giant TSMC accelerates global expansion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said it expects to start mass production at three new plants in the U.S., Japan, and Kaohsiung in 2024 to meet client demands.

CNA reported that during the 2022 TSMC Technology Symposium, the company’s Fab Operations I Vice President Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) said TSMC’s production capacity for 7, 5, and 3 nanometer processes has increased at the compound annual growth rate of 70% between 2018 and 2022. In particular, the capacity for the 5 nm process has quadrupled within two years.

Wang added TSMC has also expanded its capacity for 12-inch specialty process since 2021 and expects a 14% increase this year.

Between 2017 and 2019, TSMC built two new factories a year on average; so, between 2020 and 2022, the number was raised to six. According to Wang, the company plans to start building its Kaohsiung plant later in the year, which will begin 7 and 28 nm processes by 2024.

In 2024, TSMC also expects to begin mass production at its factory in Arizona (5 nm process), which is currently under construction, as well as at its factory in Japan (specialty process).