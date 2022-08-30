Taiwan envoy calls on South Korea to help safeguard cross-strait stability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy in South Korea Liang Kuang-chung (梁光中) wrote in one of the country’s largest newspapers that both countries should cooperate in safeguarding stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The op-ed piece published by the Chosun Ilbo Tuesday (Aug. 30) said that any changes in the Taiwan Strait would also affect the security of Northeast Asia, CNA reported.

Liang described how after the Aug. 2-3 visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China launched a series of live-fire missile drills and other large-scale military maneuvers along its east coast, causing problems for traffic on some of East Asia’s main navigation routes.

A Chinese attack on Taiwan would also influence the situation on the Korean peninsula, the envoy said in a reference to the threat posed by North Korea. Stability across the Taiwan Strait is thus of utmost importance to peace in Korea and Northeast Asia, according to Liang.

While official diplomatic relations between Taipei and Seoul ended in 1992, bilateral trade and tourism have continued unabated, while cooperation could still be improved, Taiwan’s representative in South Korea said.