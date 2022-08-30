Michelin Guide Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung 2022 released

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Michelin Guide Taipei 2022 was officially announced on Wednesday (Aug. 25), presenting the fifth edition of the Taipei Guide, third for Taichung, and first for Tainan and Kaohsiung.

In the 2022 edition of the Michelin Guide Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, the Cantonese restaurant Le Palais has been awarded three stars for the fifth year in a row and is the only three-star restaurant in Michelin's evaluation for Taiwan, according to a company press release.

There are seven restaurants that have won two Michelin stars, including JL Studio, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, logy, RAW, Shoun Ryugin, Taïrroir, and The Guest House. However, no eateries in Tainan or Kaohsiung have made it to the two-star list.

In the latest guide, 30 restaurants have been recognized with one Michelin star, with the new ones being Holt, Liberte, Paris 1930 de Hideki Takayama, Shin Yeh Taiwanese Signature, Sho, Sushiyoshi, and Yu Kappo. Of these, Liberte and Sho are restaurants in Kaohsiung.

Taipei

Five new restaurants in Taipei received one-star recognition this year, including three that were upgraded and two newly selected restaurants. Another 19 restaurants maintained their one-star rating, bringing the total number of one-starred restaurants in Taipei to 24.

Shin Yeh Taiwanese Signature and Yu Kappo have been awarded a Michelin star for the first time. The three eateries that were upgraded to one star include Holt, Paris 1930 de Hideki Takayama, and Sushiyoshi.

The two-star Michelin restaurants L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, logy, and RAW, Shoun Ryugin, Taïrroir, and The Guest House, as well as the three-star Le Palais have maintained their stellar rankings.

Taichung

The five restaurants in Taichung to receive star status include the two-star JL Studio and the one-star eateries are Fleur de Sel, Forchetta, Oretachi No Nikuya, and Sur.

Kaohsiung

As part of the debut for the southern metropolis, two Kaohsiung restaurants have received a one-star rating for the first time: Liberte and Sho.

Michelin three stars

Le Palais (頤宮)

Michelin two stars

JL Studio

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon (侯布雄)

logy

RAW

Shoun Ryugin (祥雲龍吟)

Taïrroir (態芮)

The Guest House (請客樓)

Michelin one star

Danny's Steakhouse (教父牛排)

De Nuit

Fleur de Sel (鹽之華)

Forchetta

Fujin Tree Taiwanese Cuisine & Champagne (Songshan) (富錦樹台菜香檳)（松山）

Golden Formosa (金蓬萊遵古台菜餐廳)

Impromptu by Paul Lee

Ken Anhe (謙安和)

Kitcho (吉兆割烹壽司)

Longtail

Ming Fu (明福台菜海鮮)

Mipon (米香)

Molino de Urdániz (渥達尼斯磨坊)

Mountain and Sea House (山海樓)

Mudan (牡丹)

Oretachi No Nikuya (俺達的肉屋)

Sur (澀)

Sushi Akira (明壽司)

Sushi Nomura (鮨野村)

Sushi Ryu (鮨隆)

T+T

Tien Hsiang Lo (天香樓)

Ya Ge (雅閣)

New Michelin one-star eateries

Holt

Liberte

Paris 1930 de Hideki Takayama (巴黎廳1930x高山英紀)

Shin Yeh Taiwanese Signature (欣葉 鍾蔡)

Sho (承)

Sushiyoshi (壽司芳)

Yu Kappo (彧割烹)

Google map showing locations of 2022 winners: