Taiwan’s Asus to launch gaming phone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus

Asus to unveil ROG Phone 6D Ultimate at Sept. 19 event

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/30 16:00
Asus ROG Phone 6. (Asus image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus is planning on releasing a gaming phone equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus chip.

In a tweet on Monday (Aug. 29), Asus announced that the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate would be unveiled at an event scheduled for Sept. 19. The company did not disclose any other information other than the new phone would be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus.

The Dimensity 9000 Plus is manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s 4 nm process. It’s an octa-core chip with an Arm Cortex-X2 prime core clocked at 3.2GHz, three Arm Cortex-A710 performance cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A510 efficiency cores, in addition to an Arm Mali G-710 MC10 GPU, according to XDA Developers.

Asus launched the ROG Phone 6 lineup in July with the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will most likely come with similar features to the two previous models, such as an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 6,000mAh battery, a 65-watt charger, and a triple camera arrangement on the back of the phone, but could also come with other newer features, per XDA Developers.
