Taiwan, Guatemala reaffirm friendship during reception at Presidential Office

Allies will promote economic transition, women empowerment programs together: Taiwan president

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/08/30 14:55
President Tsai Ing-wen greets Guatemala Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro, who is on a visit to Taiwan with a delegation. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with the Guatemalan delegation headed by the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mario Bucaro on Tuesday (Aug. 30), where both countries reaffirmed and vowed to deepen their friendship.

In her speech, Tsai highlighted that Taiwan is the first Asian country Bucaro has visited since assuming office. Aside from shared values, Tsai said, trade between Taiwan and Guatemala has boomed since a free trade agreement took effect.

“Even with the challenge of the pandemic in the past few years, Guatemala’s exports to Taiwan continue to show an increase, especially Guatemalan specialties such as seafood, coffee, and frozen avocados. These high-quality products are loved by the Taiwanese.”

Tsai added that as the world enters the post-pandemic era, “Taiwan will continue to work with Guatemala in promoting programs such as economic transition and women empowerment, creating more benefits for citizens of both countries.” She also thanked the Guatemalan government and President Alejandro Giammatei for their firm support of Taiwan.

In response, Bucaro said the purpose of his visit to Taiwan during this time of international unrest is to actively show his country’s support of the Taiwanese people and government. “We believe that dialogue is needed in the face of any conflict.”

“Guatemala will forever support Taiwan because we have a firm conviction in the principles of peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” said Bucaro. “The right to living in peace is not negotiable, and sovereignty is especially not negotiable.”

In terms of the two countries’ trade, Bucaro said that currently, Taiwan and Guatemala have only bonded through food. “There are many products with great potential that Guatemala can export to Taiwan.”

He thanked Taiwan for providing help — and thus hope — during the COVID-19 pandemic to not just Guatemala but also the world. Guatemala will continue to deepen its relationship with Taiwan through more actions and collaborations, he said.
Guatemala
Mario Bucaro
Alejandro Giammattei
Tsai Ing-wen
Presidential Office
delegation

