Taiwan adds 31,178 local COVID cases, up 19.5% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 31,178 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Aug. 30), 310 imported cases, and 27 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 19.5% from the same period last week, showing a rising trend as expected, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said at the daily press briefing.

Chuang said 75.5% of the population aged 65 and over have completed a three-dose regimen, and urged those in that group not fully vaccinated to get a shot before the pandemic peaks in late Sept.

At the CECC's daily press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞) predicted an exponential growth of BA.5 infections in coming weeks based on the data.

Local cases

Local cases included 14,345 males, 16,822 females, and 11 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 6,631 cases, followed by 3,896 in Taipei City, 3,761 in Taichung City, 3,138 in Taoyuan City, 2,573 in Kaohsiung City, 2,026 in Tainan City, 1,320 in Changhua County, 869 in Miaoli County, 816 in Hsinchu County, 811 in Pingtung County, 767 in Yunlin County, 696 in Yilan County, 673 in Hsinchu City, 578 in Hualien County, 512 in Chiayi City, 511 in Nantou County, 509 in Keelung City, 385 in Chiayi County, 345 in Taitung County, 181 in Kinmen County, 160 in Penghu County, and 20 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 27 deaths announced on Tuesday included 12 males and 15 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s, and all of the deceased were classified as severe cases. 26 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 17 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 30 to Aug. 27.

Imported cases

The 310 imported cases included 149 males and 111 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,273,449 cases, of which 5,245,787 were local and 27,608 were imported. So far, 9,893 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.