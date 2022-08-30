Poll shows Chiang’s lead over Huang narrows in Taipei mayoral race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new survey put former Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) behind the leading candidate, KMT Legislator Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安), by a narrower margin of 10% for the upcoming Taipei mayoral election.

The poll conducted by TVBS last week saw 36% of support for Chiang and 26% for Huang, while former health minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) of the DPP came third at 23%. Huang has gained ground from 19% to 26% since a January poll, while Chiang has lost 4% during the same period.

Notably, a growing number of swing voters, defined as those that do not lean KMT or DPP, are aligning with Huang, an independent. The 36% who originally favored Chiang has dropped to 28% while Huang has secured 28% from the previous 25%. Chen remained the least favorite among these voters, with 12% of support, according to the TVBS poll.

Meanwhile, the younger generations are finding themselves disillusioned with Chiang despite his pledge to dole out child-rearing subsidies. Those who said they would vote for him dipped to 28% in the 20-29 age group and 17% in the 30-39 group, both down 13 percentage points.

Comparatively, Huang and Chen both saw a rise in support from young people. The two each enjoyed 33% support from the 20-29 age group, but Huang dominated in the 30-39 group with 47%. Chiang still holds an advantage in the senior groups, winning favor from 44% of the voters over Chen’s 22% and Huang’s 9%.

The survey carried out between Aug. 22-26 received 1,032 valid samples with a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.