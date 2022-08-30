India acknowledges China's 'militarization of Taiwan Strait'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India on Sunday (Aug. 28) mentioned China's "militarization of the Taiwan Strait” for the first time—a rare move for New Delhi, which has mostly kept quiet on Beijing’s actions toward Taiwan.

The series of tweets by the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka was in response to a written statement by the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, in which he accused India of interfering in Sri Lanka’s affairs. The Chinese satellite tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 was originally scheduled to dock at Hambantota Port for a routine port call to replenish supplies but was initially denied entry by Sri Lanka out of security concerns raised by India, according to The Hindu.

The Indian High Commission blasted the Chinese ambassador’s comments as “a violation of basic diplomatic etiquette” and “may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude.” It recognized a "relationship" between Beijing's militarization of the Taiwan Strait with the Yuan Wang 5's port call in Sri Lanka "on other issues."

The statement is noticeably sterner compared to a comment made earlier this month by Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Following China’s military exercises as a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Bagchi said, “We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo, de-escalation of tensions, and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.”

India has followed its own “One China policy” since it recognized the People’s Republic of China in 1949. The two nations had bloody skirmishes near the contested Himalayan border in 2020, which resulted in numerous casualties on both sides.