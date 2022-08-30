Taiwan 'an independent country' with president, military, constitution: US Senator

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, who recently finished a trip to Taiwan, said Taiwan is “obviously” an independent country with its own president, military, and constitution during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday (Aug. 30).

“When we look at Taiwan, we have to realize that this is a nation that had declared their independence, they have a founder of the country, they have a constitution, a president, a cabinet, a military,” Blackburn said in a clip she shared on Twitter. “They value their independence, they share our goals of democracy and freedom and diplomacy.”

She added, “They seek to have more ties with the United States and Western nations, and that’s a good thing; we need them as our ally, and they are a strong ally indeed.”

Regarding the goal of her trip to Taiwan, Blackburn said she is working to protect Pacific island nations such as Taiwan from China’s aggression, which has increased “in the last 18 months” as they intend to become “globally dominant by the time we get to the midpoint of the century.”

In another clip, Blackburn highlighted the importance of U.S. officials’ visits to Taiwan and other Pacific island nations on a bipartisan basis amidst China’s ambitions. “Some of us have met with the ambassadors of those nations and have worked on how issues (such as) how we support them and how we help them so that they are able to defend themselves against the Chinese Communist Party.”

