Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/08/30 10:17
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 001 100 000 2 10 0
Minnesota 000 130 00x 4 7 0

Bello, Strahm (5), Schreiber (5), Z.Kelly (6), Ort (7) and McGuire; Bundy, Thielbar (5), Duran (7), Jax (8), J.López (9) and León. W_Thielbar 3-2. L_Bello 0-4. Sv_J.López (23).

___

New York 001 100 010 3 6 0
Los Angeles 010 120 00x 4 9 0

Montas, Holmes (7), Luetge (8) and Trevino; J.Suarez, Tepera (7), Quijada (8), Herget (9) and Thaiss. W_J.Suarez 5-6. L_Montas 4-11. Sv_Herget (4). HRs_New York, Rizzo (29), Judge (50). Los Angeles, Rengifo (11), Ford (1), Ohtani (29).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 001 102 000 00 4 14 0
Toronto 000 000 310 01 5 9 0

(11 innings)

Assad, Uelmen (6), Rodríguez (7), Hughes (8), Leiter Jr. (10) and W.Contreras, Gomes; Berríos, Mayza (6), Bass (7), Cimber (8), Romano (9), Y.García (10) and Jansen. W_Y.García 3-4. L_Leiter Jr. 2-6. HRs_Toronto, Jansen (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 002 000 000 1 3 7 1
Miami 100 100 000 0 2 7 1

(10 innings)

Grove, Price (5), Ferguson (6), Phillips (7), Bickford (8), Kimbrel (9), Martin (10) and W.Smith; P.López, Scott (7), Okert (8), Floro (9), Brazoban (10) and Stallings. W_Kimbrel 4-5. L_Brazoban 0-1. Sv_Martin (1). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (19).

___

St. Louis 062 004 001 13 14 0
Cincinnati 000 040 000 4 7 1

Mikolas, Stratton (5), Zack.Thompson (7), Woodford (9) and Knizner; C.Anderson, Detwiler (2), Kuhnel (4), Sanmartin (5), Strickland (6), Warren (7), Gibaut (8), Lopez (9) and Robinson. W_Stratton 7-4. L_C.Anderson 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (12), Pujols (15), Dickerson (5). Cincinnati, Friedl (3), Fairchild (4), Robinson (1).

___

Pittsburgh 000 041 000 5 10 1
Milwaukee 003 000 022 7 11 1

B.Wilson, Stout (4), Y.Ramirez (5), Underwood Jr. (7), Crowe (8) and Delay, Heineman; Burnes, Suter (7), D.Williams (9) and Narváez. W_D.Williams 5-3. L_Crowe 5-8. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cruz (11), Castro (5). Milwaukee, Mitchell (1), Hiura (14).

___

Philadelphia 211 300 000 7 11 1
Arizona 000 660 01x 13 10 1

Suárez, C.Sánchez (4), Bellatti (5), Alvarado (7), Hand (8) and Realmuto; Bumgarner, Frias (4), C.Smith (7), Moronta (9) and C.Kelly. W_Frias 1-0. L_C.Sánchez 2-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (36). Arizona, Garrett (2).

___

San Diego 300 210 000 6 7 1
San Francisco 000 200 030 5 11 0

Clevinger, Morejon (6), R.Suarez (8), N.Martinez (8) and Au.Nola; Rodón, Littell (5), J.García (6), Brebbia (9) and Bart, Wynns. W_Clevinger 5-5. L_Rodón 12-7. Sv_N.Martinez (7). HRs_San Diego, Drury (24). San Francisco, Pederson (19).