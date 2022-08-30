Monday's Major League Linescores

|Boston
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|130
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Bello, Strahm (5), Schreiber (5), Z.Kelly (6), Ort (7) and McGuire; Bundy, Thielbar (5), Duran (7), Jax (8), J.López (9) and León. W_Thielbar 3-2. L_Bello 0-4. Sv_J.López (23).
___
|New York
|001
|100
|010
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|120
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Montas, Holmes (7), Luetge (8) and Trevino; J.Suarez, Tepera (7), Quijada (8), Herget (9) and Thaiss. W_J.Suarez 5-6. L_Montas 4-11. Sv_Herget (4). HRs_New York, Rizzo (29), Judge (50). Los Angeles, Rengifo (11), Ford (1), Ohtani (29).
___
|Chicago
|001
|102
|000
|00
|—
|4
|14
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|310
|01
|—
|5
|9
|0
(11 innings)
Assad, Uelmen (6), Rodríguez (7), Hughes (8), Leiter Jr. (10) and W.Contreras, Gomes; Berríos, Mayza (6), Bass (7), Cimber (8), Romano (9), Y.García (10) and Jansen. W_Y.García 3-4. L_Leiter Jr. 2-6. HRs_Toronto, Jansen (11).
___
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Miami
|100
|100
|000
|0
|—
|2
|7
|1
(10 innings)
Grove, Price (5), Ferguson (6), Phillips (7), Bickford (8), Kimbrel (9), Martin (10) and W.Smith; P.López, Scott (7), Okert (8), Floro (9), Brazoban (10) and Stallings. W_Kimbrel 4-5. L_Brazoban 0-1. Sv_Martin (1). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (19).
___
|St. Louis
|062
|004
|001
|—
|13
|14
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|040
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
Mikolas, Stratton (5), Zack.Thompson (7), Woodford (9) and Knizner; C.Anderson, Detwiler (2), Kuhnel (4), Sanmartin (5), Strickland (6), Warren (7), Gibaut (8), Lopez (9) and Robinson. W_Stratton 7-4. L_C.Anderson 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (12), Pujols (15), Dickerson (5). Cincinnati, Friedl (3), Fairchild (4), Robinson (1).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|041
|000
|—
|5
|10
|1
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|022
|—
|7
|11
|1
B.Wilson, Stout (4), Y.Ramirez (5), Underwood Jr. (7), Crowe (8) and Delay, Heineman; Burnes, Suter (7), D.Williams (9) and Narváez. W_D.Williams 5-3. L_Crowe 5-8. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cruz (11), Castro (5). Milwaukee, Mitchell (1), Hiura (14).
___
|Philadelphia
|211
|300
|000
|—
|7
|11
|1
|Arizona
|000
|660
|01x
|—
|13
|10
|1
Suárez, C.Sánchez (4), Bellatti (5), Alvarado (7), Hand (8) and Realmuto; Bumgarner, Frias (4), C.Smith (7), Moronta (9) and C.Kelly. W_Frias 1-0. L_C.Sánchez 2-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (36). Arizona, Garrett (2).
___
|San Diego
|300
|210
|000
|—
|6
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|030
|—
|5
|11
|0
Clevinger, Morejon (6), R.Suarez (8), N.Martinez (8) and Au.Nola; Rodón, Littell (5), J.García (6), Brebbia (9) and Bart, Wynns. W_Clevinger 5-5. L_Rodón 12-7. Sv_N.Martinez (7). HRs_San Diego, Drury (24). San Francisco, Pederson (19).